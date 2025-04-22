Yara Zaya is ‘officially a U.S citizen’ after recently being denied

Yara Zaya finally got some good news after a disappointing interview with U.S. Immigration and Citizenship.

At first, things didn’t go as planned for the Ukrainian native, but she returned days later, and the second time was the charm.

Yara announced the exciting update on social media, telling her followers, “I’m officially a U.S. citizen!”

Her journey to becoming a citizen has been documented on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when she moved to America and married Jovi Dufren.

The couple had a rocky start, but they pressed on and eventually started a family, welcoming a baby girl, Myla, in 2020.

Despite the naysayers, the duo is still together, five years after tying the knot, but that’s not the only milestone they have to celebrate.

Yara had an exciting update for her 803,000 Instagram followers after sharing disappointing news a few days ago.

“You guys can officially congratulate me now… I did it!” She captioned the post, adding, “I finally got my American passport. I’m officially a U.S. citizen!”

“I’m so proud to be part of this country,” she continued. “It’s given me everything—my daughter, my husband, a home, a business, a career… and I don’t take any of it for granted.”

She thanked everyone for their support, including her “amazing” attorney, David Rozas, whom she gave the “biggest thanks” in her post as she smiled for a photo holding the U.S. flag and her official certification.

Yara failed her first interview

Yara’s post comes after a disappointing outcome days prior.

She posted a video while preparing for her first interview with U.S. Immigration and Citizenship.

At one point in the video, the 90 Day Fiance star was close to tears, telling her followers that she was stressed out and that Jovi wasn’t doing much to help.

Yara shared a clip of her returning from the interview, appearing sad and disappointed, noting, “I was this close, but I guess today wasn’t my day.”

“Showed up, fully prepared. Passed every single question… But somehow… it didn’t go the way I thought it would. Wasn’t expecting that ending,” she wrote in the caption.

However, it appears the immigration officer wanted additional documentation and gave Yara more time to return with the necessary paperwork.

“A few days after my interview, I came back with three years’ worth of documents—taxes, marriage records, everything they asked for,” she explained in her recent post.

This time, things worked out in her favor, and the reality TV star couldn’t wait to share the good news with her Instagram followers.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.







