Yara Zaya explains why she ‘disrespects’ New Orleans so much

90 Day Fiance fans know it is no secret that franchise star Yara Zaya does not like her husband Jovi Dufren’s home state of Louisiana and his beloved city of New Orleans.

During their time on the show, Yara has made viewers and Jovi keenly aware of her disdain for New Orleans, but she says it is not without cause.

One of Yara’s biggest priorities has been to move out of Louisiana, and Florida has been where she and Jovi are narrowing their search down.

To set the record straight about why she often speaks negatively about living in Louisiana, and New Orleans specifically, Yara answered a fan’s question during a Q&A.

The question asked, “What do you like more about Florida compared to swamp New Orleans?”

Yara responded by saying, “I disrespect New Orleans so much because of my small freaking English. Um, there’s… New Orleans is a beautiful city.”

She remarked that New Orleans was different from any other US city but said it was a tourist city. She further stated, “It’s go, chill, drink, go in Mardi Gras, have fun, leave, versus I have a kid and I want to something more, like more settled down place.”

Yara touted Florida as having so many cities where parents can feel comfortable with their kids. She argued that New Orleans could feel comfortable, but that brought up that she also wanted the beach and ocean if she was going to live somewhere hot and humid.

The 27-year-old finished her video by saying that she did love New Orleans but only to visit, not to live there.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren lived in an apartment in New Orleans when Yara first came to America

When Yara first landed in America from Ukraine, Jovi had rented an apartment for them in downtown New Orleans.

Upon arrival at the apartment, Yara liked nothing about it and made that known to Jovi. Outside of the apartment, Yara did not like the weather, people partying, or safety concerns that went with living in New Orleans.

A few weeks into Yara’s 90 days on the K-1 visa, she found out she was pregnant, and Yara endured a COVID-19-era pregnancy where Jovi was away a lot for work. At that time, Yara often went to Jovi’s mom Gwen Eymard’s house around the bayou because she didn’t want to be alone.

After Yara gave birth to her and Jovi’s daughter Mylah, Yara insisted that they move out of New Orleans and at least into the suburbs. They ended up settling 40 minutes away from New Orleans and two hours from Jovi’s mom in Louisiana.

Jovi and Yara still reside in Louisiana but seem like they’re ready to make a move. Jovi previously said that Florida or Texas were their top choices.

Yara and Jovi took a disastrous trip to Miami on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Yara may want to abandon the swamps of Louisiana for a different kind of swamp atmosphere in Florida, but she and Jovi also didn’t have the best time there.

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Jovi, Yara, Mylah, and Gwen all went to Miami together for a post-baby trip.

Gwen came along to babysit for Jovi and Yara so they could spend time together as a couple.

When Jovi and Yara did get the time they wanted, Yara remarked about how much she loved Miami. Unfortunately, when Jovi and Yara got to talking, they argued a lot while trying to enjoy the city.

Moreover, on the heels of a positive Miami dinner they had, Jovi took Yara to the strip club, where she infamously slapped him after he blew a kiss to one of the strippers.

Whether Jovi and Yara are set to create new memories in Miami or Florida, in general, is still not set in stone, so fans of the couple should stay tuned to learn more about their plans to move.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.