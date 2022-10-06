Yara Zaya claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who says she ‘thinks she’s a celebrity’

Yara had a clever clap back for a critic who accused her of thinking she’s a “celebrity.” Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite star Yara Zaya had a short and sweet comeback for a critic who accused her of trying to be a “celebrity.”

Yara is admittedly obsessed with being “bougie” and loves to treat herself to high-end trips, handbags, food, and drinks. She’s embodied her desire to look and feel good in her Boujee by Yara line.

The Ukrainian-born beauty often shares snippets of her day-to-day life with her loyal following on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform earlier this week, Yara showed off her boujee side in a post she captioned, “How you dress when you going to get ice cream?😂”

Yara channeled her inner socialite, looking elegant for the fun and seemingly impromptu photoshoot.

For the carousel post, Yara shared three photos of herself enjoying some vanilla ice cream in a waffle cone. As she enjoyed her frozen treat, Yara was done up in full glam, rocking a black, off-the-shoulder top with a plunging V-neckline and long sleeves. She paired her top with some black gloves and skintight black jeans.

Yara Zaya goes glam to enjoy an ice cream cone

Yara sported an up-do, leaving some center-parted, face-framing tendrils loose near her face. The TLC star accessorized her ice cream-eating look with some chunky silver necklaces and matching earrings, along with a rhinestone-studded handbag and a pair of square-rimmed sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of Yara’s 613,000 followers were impressed with her post and showed their appreciation with over 15,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

Yara claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who accuses her of trying to be a ‘celebrity’

One of Yara’s followers, however, was not exactly dazzled by her share, which she clearly intended to be lighthearted, and took to the comments to let her know it.

“She thinks she’s a celebrity now. 🙄,” their comment read.

Yara chose to fire back with a succinct reply which read, “why? Because I like to take Cool photos?’

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara and her American husband, Jovi Dufren, are currently appearing on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Viewers recently watched as Yara received her green card, and although it should have been a happy occasion, she told her IG followers that behind the scenes, it was one of the “most horrible” days of her life.

Yara admitted to “running behind and crying all day long” and, during the episode, was torn between heeding Jovi’s advice and waiting to travel to Prague with her family until he returned from work and listening to her “mean girl” friends who suggested she book a flight as soon as she received her green card.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.