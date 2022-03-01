Woody and Amani Randall get glammed up for 2022 Zulu Ball

Woody and Amani match in blue formal attire. Pic credit: Lifetime

Woody and Amani have been one of Married at First Sight’s most perfect matches, and recently the expecting parents perfectly matched in formal attire at a gala.

Known for their sense of fashion, Woody and Amani showed off their glamorous side at a recent New Orleans event and shared photos highlighting Amani’s pregnant belly.

Amani and Woody Randall look beautiful in blue

Amani and Randall attended the 2022 Zulu Ball, which is a festive event around Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Naturally, New Orleans residents Amani and Randall showed up and showed out at the event and the couple was glowing all throughout the night.

Woody took to his Instagram to share photos of he and Amani’s fabulous formal fits.

For the evening, Woody wore a blue velvet blazer with a white button-up shirt and bow tie. He paired the look with dark pants, dress shoes, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Amani stunned in a sequined blue gown with a sheer neckline and sultry slit. Amani also wore a lux blue fur coat and accessorized the look with strappy heels, a black purse, and a smokey eye. Amani’s gorgeous gown also showed off her precious baby bump.

Making a reference to their first child, Woody captioned the post, “The parents at the #zuluball.”

Amani and Woody’s Zulu Ball attire further reiterated that they are the most fashionable couple in the Married at First Sight franchise.

Woody shares a glimpse of their time at the Zulu Ball

Woody gave his followers even more glimpses of him and Amani’s night out as the couple appeared to have a blast.

Woody shared a video of him and Amani driving, singing, dancing, and looking as in love as ever.

In his caption, Woody wrote, “Last night shenanigans. Z U L U B A L L. I like this part of growing up. Being able to dress up, listen to some great artists, and just have a nice time.”

Woody and Amani announce they’re expecting a child

Woody and Amani thrilled Married at First Sight fans when they recently announced they were expecting a child.

Sharing a series of incredibly stylish photos and videos, the couple revealed that Amani was 24 months pregnant, and their baby will likely arrive in June 2022.

Woody and Amani also celebrated two years of marriage as they prepare to take their marriage to a whole new level and become parents.

It’s clearly been a very eventful season for Woody and Amani and it’s refreshing to see their love still going so strong.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.