Winter Everett shares incredible weight loss photos after losing 141 pounds

Winter Everett has gone through a drastic transformation since we first met her years ago, and she’s taken us along for the ride.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a recent photo showing off her impressive weight loss.

Winter’s physical transformation started a few years ago when she underwent gastric sleeve surgery.

Since then she’s completely changed her lifestyle, eating healthy and working out and it has changed her life.

The hard work has paid off in more ways than one for the TLC star, whose confidence has skyrocketed.

Due to that, she’s secured major modeling gigs and partnerships with several brands.

Winter has been taking her social media followers on her journey and in 2023, she revealed that she has lost over 100 pounds.

However, since then, she’s hit a new goal.

Winter Everett shares her transformation photos after losing 141 pounds

The former 90 Day Fiance star shared an update on Instagram, proudly noting that she has hit a new milestone.

Winter posted a before and after photo of her early days on TV versus now and the transformation is incredible.

“When you first met me on @tlc #90dayfiance, I was over 350 lbs, unsure of my worth, and barely scratching the surface of the life I was meant to live 🦋, noted Winter in the post.

“Today, I stand 141 lbs down and I’m living the life I once only dreamed of💫” she added.

Winter admitted that it hadn’t been a smooth ride during her weight loss journey, confessing that there were times she wanted to give up.

However, she stuck to it and now she’s “standing stronger than ever because I refused to give up on myself 💪.”

90 Day Fiance fans call Winter ‘an inspiration’

After opening up about her weight loss journey, 90 Day Fiance fans took to the comments to applaud Winter for her hard work.

“I always thought you were a beautiful woman. even now. what is important is that you feel good. well done!” wrote an Instagram user.

“Such an amazing transformation to see over the years. Always my favorite,” added someone else.

One commenter also wrote, “We are proud of you! Hope you continue to know who you are and let no one play in your face. You are stunning.”

One of Winter’s followers said, “You’ve come a long way! Very proud of you! Your an inspiration for everyone!”

Another added, “You look amazing 😍 you inspire me👏🏾👏🏾.”

