Winter Everett says ‘I got them moves’ as she dances for The Family Chantel fans

Winter Everett confidently showed off her dance moves to The Family Chantel viewers. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel viewers learned on the show that Winter Everett lost more than 100 pounds earlier this season after her bariatric surgery in Tijuana, Mexico.

With her new confidence, Winter has been showing off her slimmer curves on social media and loves to use dance videos to do so.

In one such video she shared as an Instagram Reel, Winter used a filter to give the illusion that the video was moving from side to side. As it gave that impression, Winter did a dance that included twerking and other poses that accentuated her figure.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Winter when her sister Chantel Everett was on Season 5 of the flagship show alongside her now-ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno.

Winter was featured on every season of Happily Ever After? Chantel and Pedro were on, and then started getting her own storylines on their The Family Chantel spinoff.

In her upbeat and bold dance video, Winter was wearing high-waisted button-up shorts with a white tank top tucked into them.

She sported rose-colored sunglasses and a white necklace, and her hair was in box braids that she wore down.

The video on Winter’s private Instagram was taken in what looked like a parking lot with trees in the background.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter wrote a caption to explain her dance video, saying, “I got them moves…” The Reel got more than 600 likes and 175 comments.

Winter Everett is dating on The Family Chantel

In Season 3 of The Family Chantel, Winter broke up with her ex-fiance Jah after seven years of dating.

The final straw for Winter was when Jah propositioned her to start calling him “Lord” and pushed his masculine belief system on her.

Now that Winter has gotten away from that and given herself time to heal, as she said, she has jumped into the dating pool.

At first, this season, Winter was talking to a man in Nigeria named Masoma, whom she had never met in person. She was falling hard for him until he asked her for money to get a new cell phone. That red flag proved too much for Winter, and she ended the relationship.

Since then, viewers have watched Winter go on a date with another Nigerian man named Chris, who now lives in America.

The trailer for the next episode shows that she will go on another date with a different man.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discorvery+.