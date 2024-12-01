Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is officially half over following the firing of Emma Crouch.

It’s been a relatively slow and lackluster season, except for Captain Glenn Shepard giving Emma the boot.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Emma addressed her firing, adding more context to the tense moment.

Now that we hit the mid-way point, Daisy Kelliher has promised the season heats up.

The beginning of the back half of the season and Daisy’s words have some fans wondering if we will get an After Show.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 After Show?

Below Deck Med Season 9 brought back the After Show for the hit yachting franchise. Although other Bravo shows have been doing the After Show, Below Deck stopped doing them following Season 8.

Meanwhile, Season 6 was the last one before Below Deck Med Season 9 saw the After Show back in all its glory. The cast was even brought back to film the footage in person in Los Angeles following the show being done virtually for a couple of seasons.

The odds are that there will not be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 After Show for several reasons.

First and foremost, the sailing show has never had an After Show. If Below Deck Sailing Yacht was going to have its first-ever After Show, it definitely would have been during Season 4 amid the Daisy, Colin MacRae, and Gary King drama.

Another reason has to do with Gary and the sexual misconduct scandal that plagued him after Season 5 was filmed. The scandal surrounding Gary delayed the show and put Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s future in jeopardy.

Although Captain Glenn and Daisy did some press for the current season, it was far less than normal. Gary did not promote the season but has been sharing his side of the story via social media.

Maybe if we get a Season 6 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, there will be an After Show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.