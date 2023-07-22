Will Tammy Slaton remarry following Caleb Willingham’s death? Here’s what the 1000-Lb. Sisters star had to say

Are wedding bells in Tammy Slaton’s near future?

Tammy and her late husband, Caleb Willingham, wed in an intimate ceremony last year.

The duo’s nuptials took place at the Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where they were both continuing their weight-loss journeys.

Sadly, Caleb lost his life earlier this month, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Since then, Tammy has been focusing on moving forward as she grieves Caleb’s passing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the 1000-Lb. Sisters star made it clear that she wants to wait before tying the knot a second time.

Tammy Slaton isn’t in a rush to get married again

Recently, the 36-year-old decided to have some fun using the viral “I will end 2023” filter on TikTok.

In the video, Tammy waited as the options spun above her head, and a remix of The Kind of Love We Make played as the filter predicted what’s to come for her later this year.

The filter stopped on “Engaged 💍,” prompting Tammy to hold her hand over her mouth in shock.

In the caption of her TikTok, Tammy made her feelings clear on a second engagement this year.

“Lol not happening,” she wrote.

A 1000-Lb. Sisters insider says Tammy has been arranging Caleb Willingham’s celebration of life

While Tammy continues to mourn the loss of her husband of six months, an insider says she’s also been busy planning his funeral services.

“Caleb’s funeral will happen at the end of the month,” the source told The Sun.

While Tammy lives in Kentucky, Caleb’s family resides in Indiana. However, Tammy is reportedly planning to hold Caleb’s celebration of life at her home.

Another alleged person in the know revealed, “Tammy drove up to Ohio with Chris to pick up Caleb’s ashes and his belongings, as she was still his legal wife at his time of death.”

Whether or not TLC’s camera crews will be on hand to capture footage of the ceremony remains to be seen, especially since filming for Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters was reportedly halted after Tammy and her sisters Amy and Amanda got into a physical scuffle.

Tammy expressed her love for Caleb despite problems in their marriage

Tammy and Caleb were estranged at the time of his passing, but Tammy admitted shortly after his death that despite their marital issues, she had nothing but love for him.

In a TikTok uploaded earlier this month, Tammy fought back tears as she told her followers, “Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do.”

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments,” Tammy continued. “I appreciate it. I really do.”

As news broke of Caleb’s passing, Tammy was one of the first of his loved ones to post a tribute to him on Instagram. Tammy uploaded a carousel of photos of herself and Caleb during happier times while they were still in rehab.

In her post’s caption, Tammy expressed her love for her late husband, writing, “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.