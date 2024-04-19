Will Kyle Richards leave RHOBH next? Here’s what she said about Season 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 was reported to begin filming this month.

However, with the month ending soon, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Kyle Richards claims she hasn’t even started contract negotiations yet.

This comes hot on the heels of Crystal Kung-Minkoff confirming she won’t return for another season.

Crystal was the second exit in weeks, following Annemarie Wiley admitting she was fired from the show.

Now Kyle’s speaking out about her future on the show, which has us wondering if she’s for real or just playing games with fans.

Here’s what Kyle Richards said about RHOBH Season 14

During an Amazon Live, Kyle was asked several questions. Kyle admitted it was sad that Crystal was no longer on the show.

Regarding where she stands with Season 14, Kyle was asked about rumors that she’s a lock to return.

“Does it? I haven’t said anything yet. I know there’s reports online that I’m not coming back, I am coming back. That conversation actually is TBD,” she expressed.

It seems Kyle’s talk isn’t even a thing yet, leading one fan to ask her about the rest of the cast.

“I don’t know. I mean, yesterday, we spoke in a group, all of us, about Crystal. We didn’t talk about everyone else. So, I just honestly haven’t even wanted to talk about that,” she admitted, referring to Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Rumors about Kyle and her future on the Bravo show aren’t the only ones going strong right now either.

More The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 casting speculation

The buzz about Season 14 has been crazy since Season 13 of RHOBH wrapped.

Denise Richards has been rumored to be in the mix for next season, and she was down for it, even amid her Erika drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson also seems to be in the running for a return after years away.

Kyle recently opened up about trying to get her pal Hilaria Baldwin a diamond for next season.

Even legendary actress Bette Midler has gotten in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills casting action – Kyle and Andy Cohen had the best responses.

In other RHOBH, Annemarie may no longer be on the show, but her husband, Marcellus Wiley, is still dragging the cast and creating drama.

Do you think Kyle will leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, or is she just playing with fans?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.