Kyle Richards wants Hilaria Baldwin on RHOBH but viewers are not here for it

Kyle Richards thinks she has a brilliant idea about who to cast in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but viewers are not here for it.

The OG wants Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin to join the show — now that there’s at least one slot open with Annemarie’s Wiley’s recent departure.

Kyle was the one who suggested Annemarie to producers last season, and we know how that turned out.

Annemarie was arguably one of the worst casting choices on the franchise, and that’s saying a lot after the Diana Jenkins fiasco.

To say RHOBH viewers were not fond of Annemarie would be putting it nicely, as the response to her was brutal.

The mom of three didn’t forge any strong friendships with her castmates either, and after the reunion aired, Annemarie confirmed she was fired from the show.

Now, there’s an opening for a new Housewife, and Kyle knows exactly who she wants to fill that slot.

Kyle Richards wants Hilaria Baldwin on RHOBH

Kyle was a recent guest on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, and RHOBH was a major topic of conversation on the podcast.

At one point Kelly asked who would be her dream person to cast on the show, and she responded, “I have a new one, I think, but she lives in New York, but maybe she would move… Hilaria Baldwin.”

Kelly and her co-host, Jan Schillay noted that when Hilaria and Alex were guests on the podcast, they shared a desire to be on a reality show.

“I saw them in New York–I don’t know it was a couple of years back–and I said something about it then,” shared the RHOBH star.

The problem was that they don’t live in Beverly Hills where the show is filmed.

However, Kyle said she told them, “Well, the door’s open.”

RHOBH viewers sound off on Kyle’s suggestion

The question was posed on Instagram about Hilaria Baldwin being a possible new addition to the Beverly Hills cast.

However, fans of the show let it be known they are not on board with Kyle’s suggestion.

“Can we stop taking Kyle’s suggestions for housewives??? She fumbles the ball every time,” responded a commenter.

“Stop letting Kyle bury this show into the ground 🥒,” said someone else.

One RHOBH viewer exclaimed, “Oh make it stop! 😫No thank you to the entire Baldwin family. Pls tell me no one is listening to Kyle. She is single handedly ruining RHOBH!”

Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Someone else added, “No. We already have Dorit being a child of the world, we don’t need more cultural appropriation by Hillary from Boston.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.