Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen react to Bette Midler’s request to join RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has caught the attention of a Hollywood icon.

Bette Midler had a hilarious RHOBH ask over the weekend that has fans hoping her dream will come true.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the talented actress revealed she wanted to join the hit Bravo show for one good reason.

Bette has never watched the show, but she’s heard about the pot-stirring ways of the cast, and she’s here for it.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s**t. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH,” the singer wrote

Nope, this is not an April Fool’s joke! Andy Cohen got word of the X, kicking off a hilarious and hopeful exchange with the actress.

Pic credit: @BetteMidler/X

Bette Midler and Andy Cohen banter over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ask

There’s no question that Andy’s always looking for ways to shake things up in the Real Housewives world. That’s one reason why he wasted no time replying to Bette wanting a diamond.

“It’s time! 💎,” read Andy’s response, keeping things short and sweet.

Soon, Bette took her interest one step further by replying to Andy’s X with her potential The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline.

“I think my tagline should be, “Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ’em!!,” Bette wrote.

Pic credit: @BetteMidler/@Andy/X

Having Bette Midler on the RHOBH would certainly be a get for the hit Bravo show. Listen, she isn’t going to be a Real Housewife, that’s for sure.

However, perhaps her interest will spark some kind of guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14. After all, Jamie Lee Curtis has been a guest star before. Perhaps, something similar could happen with Bette if the stars align.

Aside from Andy, OG star Kyle Richards chimed in when hearing what Bette had to say about the show.

Kyle Richards reacts to Bette Midler’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills message

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kyle let emojis speak for her. Kyle shared an article about what Bette wrote regarding RBHOH.

Instead of writing something, Kyle just added a laughing/crying emoji to speak for her.

Kyle Richards responds to Bette Midler’s RHOBH ask. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Bette Midler’s ask about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t the only rumor buzzing about Season 14. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 14 is slated to begin filming this month.

We know that Annemarie Wiley was fired, which promoted her husband, Marcellus Wiley, to drag the show, along with Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

There’s speculation that Eileen Davidson is returning for another season of the Bravo show, which has brought up questions about her future on The Young and the Restless.

Eileen isn’t the only alum whose name has been thrown around or a RHOBH Season 14 return. Denise Richards recently addressed rumors she’s headed for another comeback to reality TV.

More news about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should be revealed soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.