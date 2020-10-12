Will Kyle Richards be fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next?

After a dramatic Season 10, several rumors arrived surrounding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

The gossip mill has been running wild with reports that half of the ladies have been axed from the show.

But, most of it is just speculation and nothing else.

One rumor that we can dispel right now is that long time cast member Kyle Richards is getting the boot from Bravo.

Kyle is returning to RHOBH

Many RHOBH viewers were up in arms after Denise Richards announced her exit after only two seasons on the show.

The actress got a lot of flack from her castmates, who felt she was dishonest about the alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Girardi got quite a bit of bashing online for taking Brandi’s side in the accusations.

By the end of the season, many fans publicly expressed they wanted the four women fired from the show.

One of those wishes came true a few weeks ago with the word Teddi Mellencamp’s contract would not be renewed for Season 11.

Once the news hit the blogs, many wondered if Teddi’s BFF Kyle Richards would also be dealt a similar hand.

However, we already confirmed that the 10-season alum would indeed return for another season.

As a matter of fact, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and newbies Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are all returning to the show.

Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton to join RHOBH?

One reason Bravo is keeping Kyle around is so she can mix things up with sister Kathy Hilton.

Viewers tossed her name into the mix as a possible addition to the show after briefly making an appearance last season.

Kyle revealed she’d had a tumultuous relationship with her sister over the years, so if Kathy gets a diamond, there would be lots of drama going down in the 90210.

We know Kathy is open to appearing on the show, but probably not as a full-time addition. There have been whispers that the 61-year-old socialite has already been cast as a “friend” for the upcoming season.

Former RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville, spilled the beans during her podcast, Unfiltered’s recent episode.

“Kathy Hilton is coming on,” shared Brandi. “She’s going to be a ‘friend of.’ I think it’s already out there, so I’m hoping I’m not spilling any tea.”

And the controversial housewife seems totally on board with the possible new hire, telling listeners, “I think that will be interesting. It’s always interesting to have a family dynamic.”

So far, Kathy has not confirmed the news, and neither has Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.