Will Kate Chastain and Chef Ben Robinson return to Below Deck? Here’s what they said

Bravo Fan Fest brought out Below Deck alums Kate Chastain and Chef Ben Robison, much to the delight of fans.

Even after her departure from Below Deck, Kate has been a staple on Bravo, and she has most recently participated in the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show with Aesha Scott.

Ben, on the other hand, has been booked and busy with other things since we last saw him on Below Deck Med.

While Kate was all over Bravo Fan Fest, Ben was a surprise guest during the Watch What Happens Live taping of Yachties and Hotties.

During WWHL, a fan asked Ben what it would take for him to return to the hit-yachting show.

It turns out that Ben is ready to return after taking a break for all these years and just needs a phone call.

“I would have to be invited first, I think,” he laughed, adding, “And as long as there’s a short season, I would definitely consider it. I would. I’m ready. I’ve recovered.”

Captain Sandy Yawn was there, too, and has already called for Ben’s return for another Below Deck Med season.

What did Kate Chastain say about returning to Below Deck?

During a panel session with Captain Sandy and Kate, the latter was asked what would happen to get her back on the hit yachting franchise. In true Kate fashion, she used wit and humor to give her answer.

After the captain made it clear Aesha was her Below Deck Med chief stew, Captian Sandy suggested that Kate be the person who does all the shopping for the yacht.

Kate was down for that but ultimately has a better idea of how she would like to return to Below Deck.

“I could just be a guest. I think that’s really the next likely step, you know,” Kate expressed.

Below Deck fans will forever remember Kate for her sassy chief stew ways on the show. However, Kate made a whole new group of fans when she appeared on The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2.

Naturally, she had thoughts on the upcoming season of The Traitors, and her comments are hilarious.

Kate Chastain weighs in on The Traitors Season 3 cast

The former yachtie is super excited for the next installment of The Traitors. On her panel with Captian Sandy, she was asked about Season 3 of The Traitors, and Kate didn’t hold back, per usual.

“It’s a great cast list. I am really excited to see Tom Sandoval. I have a feeling he’s going to be wearing a lot of kilts,” she said before joking that Tom thinks it’s finally his kilt moment.

Kate also had something to say about Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Dorinda Medley, you know a castle is not that different than Blue Stone Manor. She’s gonna feel right at home. She’ll make it nice,” Kat expressed.

Lots of juicy information is coming out of Bravo Fan Fest, especially from Kate Chastain and Chef Ben Robinson. Now that they have both set their terms for a Below Deck return, here’s hoping the powers will listen and get them back on-screen soon.

Would you like to see Kate and Ben back on the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck and Below Deck Med are currently on hiatus on Bravo.