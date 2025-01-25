It’s a new year, which means new seasons of the Below Deck franchise are hitting Bravo airwaves all year.

Although we must wait a while for Below Deck Med Season 10, fans are buzzing about who will return.

We know Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn will return for more Below Deck Med.

Now Joe Bradley has revealed if he will return for his second stint on the hit yachting show.

Below Deck Med fans know Joe caused a slew of trouble on Season 9 with his womanizing ways, bouncing between Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

So, are fans in for another season of Joe playing the stews?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will Joe Bradley return for Below Deck Med Season 10?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Joe did a Q&A, where (of course) he was asked about Below Deck Med.

One question, point blank, asked if he was returning for another season of the Bravo show.

“Unfortunately not,” Joe wrote, shutting down any rumors of his Below Deck Med Season 10 return.

The deckhand was also asked about the best part of filming Below Deck Med. Joe shared three pictures of him with his Season 9 crew members to answer the question.

One photo was of Joe and Captain Sandy Yawn, while another had Joe, Aesha, Bri, Nathan Gallager, Gael Cameron, Iain Maclean, and Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford in it.

The third one featured Joe with Aesha, Ian, and Ellie dressed up after performing for the charter guests.

Joe reveals if he’s returning to Below Deck Med. Pic credit: @joebradley_/Instagram

What’s next for Joe?

In another IG Story, Joe revealed what he has on tap for 2025, which includes spending time in Los Angeles and Miami this winter. Joe plans to work the yachting season in the Caribbean in the spring and then Ibiza in the summer.

The Bravo alum will round out the year traveling to Thailand, Bali, and Australia. Although he’s still working in yachting, Joe is branching out and looking for a talent manager for other projects.

Joe shares his plans for 2025. Pic credit: @joebradley_/Instagram

Joe remains single, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t looking forward to settling down at some point. In an Instagram Post the other day, Joe shared his dream of sailing the world with his “wife, kids and dog.”

Below Deck Med Season 10 will not have Joe Bradley on it, but word on the street is his pal Nathan will be back on deck.

In the meantime, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is ending, and Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is kicking off soon.

Will you miss Joe on Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.