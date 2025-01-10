Are Below Deck Med stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher still together?

Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron left Below Deck Med together, kicking off their on-again/off-again relationship.

This past summer, Below Deck Med fans were rooting for Gael to give Nathan a chance, even though she was in a relationship when Season 9 started.

When her relationship went bust, Gael couldn’t deny her feelings for Nathan anymore.

Despite leaving Below Deck Med together, Nathan and Gael revealed during the final Season 9 After Show episode that the romance didn’t last.

However, they shocked fans days later with the news that they were back together and committed to making the romance work.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, is the Below Deck Med couple still together today?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Are Below Deck Med stars Gael and Nathan still dating?

Yes, Nathan and Gael are still going strong. In fact, they recently reunited for the holiday season and seem to be having the time of their lives.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nathan shared this fall, during a sad goodbye to Gael, that the two were planning on celebrating Christmas and New Year’s together.

They did just that, with each of them sharing pictures to their Instagram Stories.

Gael shared a picture of their New Year’s Eve kiss and a car selfie as she teased more content on Snapchat.

Gael and Nathan rang in 2025 together. Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

The couple spent time together in Belfast, Ireland, and Portugal for their holiday reunion.

Nathan used their time at a Belfast holiday market to share a picture of his lady love. Meanwhile, Gael posted a photo of her man that “Felt cute.”

There was even one of Nathan walking on what appears to be a boardwalk.

Nathan and Gael celebrate the holiday season together. @gaellcameron/@nathanjgallagher_/Instagram

Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron are ‘Not your average Below Deck couple’

Those looking to keep up with Gael and Nathan’s adventures can follow their joint TikTok account. They use it to share their travels together.

The TikTok bio lets Below Deck fans know they are not like other couples from the show.

“Not your average Below Deck couple,” reads the bio.

Their TikTok account doesn’t have much content, but what they have shared is very entertaining. A video of Nathan attempting to snowboard was recently updated as Gael showed her man support.

“You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” was the caption of the video.

It’s pretty clear they were having a great time in Poland, even though snowboarding doesn’t seem to be Nathan’s thing.

Below Deck boatmances don’t tend to last when the cameras stop rolling.

So far, Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallager have avoided the Below Deck curse, and we hope it stays that way because they are so cute together.

One Below Deck couple that didn’t avoid the curse was Season 11 stars Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis. After leaving the show together and dating for over a year, the couple recently called it quits.

Those looking to relive Nathan and Gael’s boatmance can watch Season 9 on Peacock.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.