Will Jax Taylor appear on The Valley Season 2? Here’s what we know

Since debuting as an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor’s life has been charted on TV screens.

After being let go from the Bravo reality hit after eight seasons, he went on to appear in House of Villains but returned to the network in a big way this year with The Valley.

The show charted the downfall of Jax’s relationship with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and the opening of his bar.

When it debuted to healthy ratings, it seemed like Jax would be back on TV screens full-time, but recently, rumors have suggested that the reality TV star walked away during The Valley Season 2.

Jax checked into a treatment facility earlier this summer as production was underway.

As the series approaches the final stretch of filming, TMZ reports that Jax will be back on the show in some capacity, but on his terms.

That could mean he’ll be in a handful of scenes or episodes, depending on what Jax feels comfortable doing.

The outlet notes that his immediate focus is returning home and spending quality time with his son, Cruz.

Jax and Brittany’s relationship seems over

It doesn’t sound like a reconciliation between Brittany and Jax is on the horizon.

Brittany put Jax on blast earlier this month by claiming he lied about donating his Cameo proceeds to cancer research.

Jax has yet to comment on the allegation, but we’re sure it will take center stage on The Valley Season 2.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, more Vanderpump Rules alums are in the mix for the sophomore season.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, who were both rumored to be joining the cast earlier this year, have been spotted filming with the rest of the cast.

The Valley cast will feature more familiar faces

There is no word on whether they will be full-time cast members or special guests, but we’re sure fans of Vanderpump Rules will be happy to get some updates on their lives.

The veteran reality series typically films during the summer, but producers opted to put the show on ice for a to-be-determined amount of time after Season 11 didn’t reach the same heights as Season 10.

There are also rumors that the show may not even return at all. As a result, everything is up in the air.

At least we still have The Valley.

The Valley is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere on Bravo in 2025. You can stream Season 1 on Peacock.