Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has come to an end, but fans are already wondering about Season 4, including if hunky Colin MacRae will return.

Colin has been stirring the pot on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since Season 2. When he came back for Season 3 with his pals Daisy Kelliher and Gary King, his witty one-liners had fans drooling over the hunky engineer.

The bromance between Colin, Gary, and chef Marcos Spaziani made Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans adore Colin even more. Marcos has already dished his future on Parsifal III. What about Colin, though?

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Will Colin MacRae return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

During the Season 3 finale episode, Colin gushed over working with Captain Glenn Shephard. It’s not the first time Colin has praised the captain.

However, this time what really caught Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers’ attention was Colin saying he would come work for Captain Glenn anytime. The captain teased he hoped to get Colin back next summer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has previously filmed in the late summer, meaning Captain Glenn could have been talking about wanting Colin back for Season 4. Colin too could have been shedding light on his hopes for a future on the show.

Colin’s busy with his own sailing career in his own rebuilt catamaran. The engineer has highlighted his journey via social media and his YouTube channel, Sailing Parlay Revival.

So, making time for the show could be challenging. Thankfully it sounds like if Captain Glenn calls, Colin will be there.

Bravo has found quite the dynamic with Captain Glenn, Daisy, Colin, and Gary. They have become a pivotal part of the show, and fans don’t want to see any of them leave the series.

All signs point to Colin coming back for another season unless something drastic happens. Fingers crossed, the hunky engineer and his pot-stirring ways will return.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin gives Captain Glenn a shout out

Colin took to Instagram to mark the end of the season with a thank you to fans and give a shoutout to the captain he calls the “perfect captain.” The IG post also featured several behind-the-scenes photos from the season.

“That’s a wrap! Giggle club over and out! If anyone wants to catch up with me now and then, I do a weekly Vlog on my YouTube channel every Sunday. Type in Parlay Revival and you’ll find me sailing round the world on my catamaran! Show me some love by hittin the old subscribe button. Thanks for all your messages and comments of support this season, was blown away by it all. Cappy Glenn @bigsailboats , you’re a rock star, always. Thanks for being an admirable leader. See you all in YouTube land ❤️,” he wrote.

The message doesn’t give Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans any indication of if Colin MacRae will return for Season 4. It does reiterate his admiration for Captain Glenn, which is certainly a good thing.

Maybe the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show will give more reassurance about Colin’s future on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Catch up on Seasons 1, 2, and 3 on Peacock.