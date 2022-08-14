Why Ben Higgins says he and wife Jessica Clarke aren’t having kids yet

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s take on having kids. Pic credit: @higgins.ben/Instagram

Ben Higgins is answering the question on fans’ minds and revealing baby plans with his wife.

Ben captured the eyes and hearts of America when he first appeared on The Bachelorette for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season.

Although he went home without Kaitlyn, fans had not seen the last of Ben.

Bachelor Nation loved Ben so much that he was named the next Bachelor.

While he thought he found his person in Lauren Bushnell Lane, it wasn’t meant to be. The two broke up, and it was then that Ben truly did find who he wanted to be with for the rest of his life: Jessica Clarke.

The twosome started dating in March 2019, got engaged, and then married in November 2021.

While the duo waited to have sex until they were married, they are now speaking out about children.

As fans have been wondering when, or if, there will be any little Higgins’ running around, Ben answered the question that everyone has been asking.

Ben Higgins opens up about having kids with Jessica Clarke

This past week, Ben was promoting his appearance alongside Nick Viall of Celebrity Beef and told E! News that he and Jessica were excited about having kids in the future.

He continued, “I believe that God willing, we will have kids. But right now it’s not a conversation we have often and it’s not something I believe either of us are craving. You know, you hear the ‘baby fever,’ I don’t know if either of us have baby fever right now.”

Until the couple is ready to have children of their own, they are enjoying their honeymoon period and being married for now.

Plus, they have their own little kid, aka their puppy. Ben talked about how they have been trying hard to train the pup and make him behave.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s wedding

Ben and Jessica got married about three years of dating each other and had many Bachelor Nation alums in attendance.

Fellow alums like Ben’s buddy, Nick Viall, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, and Wells Adams all joined in to celebrate Ben and Jessica’s special day.

Ben said he couldn’t be happier with Jessica as his wife or wait to see what life brings them. He also said that he knows he and Jessica will have the best marriage and life together.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.