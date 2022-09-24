Who is Tommy Bracco on The Challenge: Ride or Dies and where can you find him on Instagram?

Tommy Bracco appears in The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

While The Challenge was initially known for only having cast members from Real World and Road Rules in early seasons, it’s since evolved to include many more reality TV shows.

Among the newer reality TV shows to bring individuals to The Challenge is Big Brother, CBS’ popular show involving houseguests trying to survive the season locked in a house to win big money.

The show has brought many competitors to MTV’s series, including Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and recent winners Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark.

More Big Brother stars are joining the show, including Tommy Bracco on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

He’ll team up with another individual from the CBS game show as the two Challenge rookies try to navigate the complexities of MTV’s intense competition.

Here are more details about Tommy Bracco, including his reality TV history, partner situation, and where to follow him on social media.

Who is Tommy Bracco on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

It wouldn’t be a season of MTV’s The Challenge without rookies. The Ride or Dies season will feature plenty of newcomers, including Tommy, a 32-year-old from Staten Island, New York.

CBS reality TV show fans saw Tommy appear on Big Brother 21 in 2019. The Broadway dancer played a strong season as he finished fifth overall, becoming part of the BB 21 jury.

In his Big Brother cast bio, Tommy said he’s “optimistic, driven, and over-the-top.” Among his favorite activities he listed were playing Catan, going to the movies, and making short films.

He also praised former Big Brother star Da’Vonne Rogers for how she played the game. Da’Vonne appeared in multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and Ex on the Beach 5.

Tommy’s BB 21 castmate, Analyse Talavera, will be his partner for the Ride or Dies season. The two appeared in a promotional video released by The Challenge (below) and refer to themselves as “Team Munchkins.”

“If I were to describe Tommy in one word, it definitely has to be energy,” Analyse said in the video, adding, “Positive energy, though, which is great.”

Analyse said Tommy’s social game would likely be his “biggest strength in the game,” but their team’s weakness is their height.

The duo also said they “know each other so, so well” and “better than anybody,” which should make them a tough team to take out.

Where can you find Tommy on social media?

Fans can follow Tommy on his official Instagram, which uses his full name @tommybracco as the handle. He currently has 185,000 followers and over 2,000 posts on the popular social media platform.

He shared the announcement that he’s part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies in a post on September 15.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this for real right now but guess who competed on @thechallenge ??!! The craziest and scariest thing I’ve ever done and the best part was that I got to compete with my best friend @analysetalavera !! “Tommy wrote in his caption announcing the news.

Tommy shares other aspects of his life on the Gram. That includes a look at his travels, time spent with friends and family, or enjoying activities like dancing.

In late September, he also shared a video celebrating his two-year anniversary with his partner, Joey Macli.

Along with Instagram, fans can follow Tommy on Twitter, using the handle @tommybracco. He’s active on the platform, tweeting about the recent Big Brother 24 season, among other thoughts about various topics.

While many cast members only have Instagram and Twitter, Tommy also has a Facebook page and YouTube channel (below). He’s less active on these platforms, so fans will want to keep an eye on his Twitter or Instagram for Tommy’s reactions to The Challenge season!

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.