Who is Thomas Knack from Dancing With the Stars? ‘In memory of’ dedication ends episode

Thomas Knack and Sarah Stork. Pic credit: @sarahstorkofficial/Instagram

This week’s Dancing With the Stars ended with an in-memory of title card for Thomas Knack.

This left people on social media scrambling for information about who is this mysterious Thomas Knack.

Here is what we know.

Who was Thomas Knack on Dancing With the Stars?

Thomas Knack was a television producer who died after going out for a hike last week.

Knack, 47, was in Las Vegas and went out for a hike in the Red Rock Canyon National Park on October 12. When he never returned home, his girlfriend – actress Sarah Stork – called out for help.

On October 14, police found Knack’s body near a path on Mount Charleston. There were no signs of any outside interference and his cause of death remains unknown.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Clark County Coroner’s Office was set to perform an autopsy and release an official cause of death.

However, Sarah Stork’s father Peter reported on “Bild” that the experienced hiker froze to death.

“The Las Vegas police told Sarah that Thomas was frozen to death. He was caught in a heavy snowstorm while he was hiking,” Peter said. “Thomas was an experienced hiker and has walked completely different routes, so it’s hard to believe. He was very physically fit! “

Peter said he dressed for warm weather with shorts and a t-shirt when he left but then things cooled down quickly while he was out.

“He didn’t crash or be attacked either, he just froze to death,” Peter said. “He would never have left his little daughter alone, and neither would Sarah.”

Sarah was not in the United States nor was Thomas Knack’s daughter. Peter said that Thomas wanted to fulfill a lifelong dream by climbing Charleston Peak.

What did Thomas Knack have to do with Dancing With the Stars?

It is unclear what Thomas Knack’s relationship with Dancing With the Stars was.

However, Knack is a television producer and his LinkedIn profile indicates he was also a choreographer and worked in project management with battleROYAL.berlin.

Knack also worked as a music producer for 16 years and worked as a screen producer for Gravity in Hamburg, Germany as well.

battleROYALberlin creates interactive experiences surrounding theater, concerts, and other events. It is possible that Dancing With the Stars honored one of their own in this case since Knack was a choreographer.

Dancing With the Stars is a spinoff of the U.K. TV series Strictly Come Dancing.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.