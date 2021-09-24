Who is the wealthiest wife from Sister Wives and how did she earn their money?

Which one of Kody’s four wives is the richest cast member on Sister Wives? Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — have been sharing their polygamous lifestyle with viewers since 2010.

With four wives and 18 kids, Kody Brown has a lot on his plate, especially when it comes to finances.

Each of Kody’s wives has done their part to help with their shared finances over the years, taking on different roles inside and outside of the home.

So, which sister wife has earned the title of Kody’s richest wife?

Here’s how the Sister Wives cast earns their money

Meri Brown is Kody’s first wife. They were legally married in 1990 but legally divorced in 2014 to allow Kody to marry his fourth wife, Robyn, so he could adopt her children from her previous marriage.

Meri has worked various jobs since her marriage to Kody, including a part-time stint at a portrait studio at a mall during their courting years.

She has since become known for her involvement as a trainer for LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company that has received backlash recently. Meri is a top-tier ambassador with LuLaRoe and has been with the company for five years.

Meri also runs a bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah, and dabbled in a new side hustle selling faux-mink eyelashes.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meri has an estimated net worth of $400,000.

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, was always known by fans as the wife who seemed the most business-savvy and preferred to work rather than stay home and take care of the kids.

Janelle was a licensed real estate agent when the family lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it’s unclear whether she’s licensed or practices real estate in Flagstaff, Arizona where the Browns now live. She also offers Cameos to fans for $35 or to businesses for $245.

Janelle also runs a company called Strive with Janelle which offers “body compassion and accountability coaching.” Her net worth is listed at the same as Meri’s, also at $400,000.

Kody’s third wife, Christine, was always known as the mom who stayed home with the kids while the other moms worked outside of the house.

Now that most of the Browns’ children are old enough that they don’t require one-on-one time, Christine has delved into working outside of the home like her sister wives.

Christine also sells LuLaRoe like Meri, recently began promoting Plexus along with her sister wife Janelle, and also began designing and selling jewelry for Kendra Scott. She, too, offers Cameos at $35 for private use and $245 for businesses.

It was reported in the spring of 2020 that Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, opened a legal business called CBrown Quest, LLC, which she registered with the Arizona Corporation Commission. The business description is listed as “any legal purpose,” per The Sun, but it’s unclear how she earns money from it.

Therefore, her total net worth is unknown.

Kody’s fourth wife Robyn Brown earns the title of richest sister wife

Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, is surprisingly listed as having the highest net worth of the four wives, at an estimated $600,000.

Other than launching My Sister Wife’s Closet, an online jewelry boutique, Robyn hasn’t worked outside the home. However, the website for My Sister Wife’s Closet has a message on the home page that reads, “We’ll be back soon! We’re busy updating the store for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!”

She has the youngest kids in the family, with Solomon and Ariella, who are just 9 and 5 years old, which explains why she would spend the most time at home.

According to IMDb, Robyn is listed under the name Robyn Sullivan Jessop Brown and has a few acting gigs under her belt. She’s listed as playing a model in a 1998 episode of Just Shoot Me! and a cheerleader on CMT’s Countdown in 2000.

It would seem as though the title of richest sister wife should go to any of Kody’s four wives except for Robyn, given her limited work experience.

But if the figures are correct as far as net worths are concerned, that means Robyn earns the title of the richest sister wife — are you surprised?

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c.