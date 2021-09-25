Who is the richest 90 Day Fiance star and how did they get their money?

Several 90 Day Fiance cast members have flaunted their wealth in the series but who is the richest? Pic credit: TLC

TLC hit series 90 Day Fiance proves that reality TV fame doesn’t always lead to riches. Some cast members come to the hit series with a high net worth, while others profit from their newfound fame.

Whether it stars complaining about the TLC salary or asking fans for GoFundMe donations, many viewers wonder who is the richest among the 90 Day Fiance cast.

As previously reported, 90 Day Fiance cast members do not make much money for their appearances on the franchise.

Before the 90 Days cast, make between $500 to $1,000 each episode. Those who appear on the main series, 90 Day Fiance, earn between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

Those who appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? get a small salary bump and tell-all episodes filmed live, pay $2,500.

Who is the richest 90 Day Fiance cast member and how do they make their money? We did some digging and found some interesting results.

Michael Jessen net worth is estimated at $1.5 million

According to Life & Style, Michael has a net worth of $1.5 million, which makes him one of the richest cast members to appear on the series.

In the Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Jessen spent $4,000 on a custom-made necklace for Juliana and earned his money as a wine investor. In addition, during 90 Day Fiance, he gave his then-fiance Juliana a credit card, which she used to purchase a car.

Michael flaunted his lavish cars and home during his stint on the TLC series.

His LinkedIn reveals that he is the CEO of Licataa Wine and an executive producer on Wine & Hip Hop.

Darcey Silva’s net worth estimated at $2 million

Darcey Silva is one of the biggest TLC stars, appearing on four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, numerous spin-off series, and her spin-off with her twin sister, Darcey & Stacey.

Cheatsheet estimates her net worth at $2 million.

While Darcey may have been unlucky in love, the 46-year-old mother of two and her sister have done well in business.

Darcey co-founded fashion brand House of Eleven and production company Eleventh Entertainment.

David Murphey is the richest with an estimated $2.5 million

David Murphey’s desperate love saga on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days had viewers wondering if his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana was real.

David Murphey estimated net worth of 2.5 million makes him the wealthiest 90 Day Fiance cast member.

Of course, this would come as no surprise to viewers as he admitted to forking out over $300,000 on Lana while talking to her on a dating website. Previously, he admitted to spending $2,000 a month to talk to Lana online.

According to InTouch Weekly, David worked as an SR Systems Programmer and estimated he was earning “well into six figures” as he neared retirement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.