90 Day Fiance: Lana denies ghosting David, blames editing and says engagement was ‘just for the show’

It looks like Season 4 couple, David Murphey and his Ukrainian girlfriend, Lana, weren’t as committed to each other as the show led viewers to believe.

For the majority of the season, fans were convinced that David was on a wild goose chase when trying to track down his mysterious girlfriend.

Their wild story may have ended in an engagement, but as Lana informed her followers on Instagram, their story wasn’t nearly as romantic as the show made it seem.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance fans were convinced that Lana didn’t exist

David and Lana’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was a wild one. Fans were first introduced to David as he was in the midst of planning his next trip to Ukraine in the hopes of meeting his long-distance love, Lana.

60-year-old David explained that he’d met Lana on an international dating site. He was considering retiring from his work and wanted to spend the remainder of his life with someone special.

The Las Vegas native said at the time that the two of them had been talking online for the past seven years, but they had yet to meet. It turned out that his current trip wasn’t the first time David had flown all the way to Ukraine to meet Lana.

In fact, David had flown out to Ukraine on three separate occasions to try and meet with Lana, but she stood him up each time. After these “failed attempts” David said he was sure that Lana would meet up with him on this trip.

Although Lana initially stood David up when he first arrived, the two did end up meeting and their awkward courtship began.

By the end of the trip, David had proposed to Lana. A proposal which she accepted.

But now, Lana says that their storyline may have been made up.

Lana indicates that the couple’s storyline was made up for the show

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lana opened a Q&A with her followers and provided some clarity on her 90 Day Fiance journey with David. And according to Lana, the majority of their relationship drama was because of the show.

A follower asked Lana why she ghosted David.

Lana responded, “I [didn’t] ) This is the idea of the show.”

Another follower asked Lana if she plans to return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

“Depends. Did not participate in tell all because the show did not allow the truth to be told and I no longer wanted to participate in this stupidity that they created,” she wrote.

Finally, Lana revealed one of the most shocking claims against the show. According to Lana, her and David weren’t actually engaged and it happened just because of the show.

“Are you still engaged?” wrote the fan.

Lana confessed, “It was just for the show.”

It remains unclear if there’s any truth to Lana’s claims, especially considering David’s confirmation that the two were still together. However, 90 Day Fiance fans were surprised at their relationship, to begin with.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.