David Murphey shares first photo of himself and Lana on Instagram

David Murphey’s journey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has had a lot of twists and turns, but we all got a slight shock when the elusive Lana finally emerged.

Viewers are not quite convinced that the woman who showed up in the video of the leaked TLC tell-all footage is actually the woman David has been speaking to.

Many are claiming that the dating site sent someone who matched Lana’s description to show up and meet David after fearing bad press regarding their website.

A few other theories are being tossed around on social media, but David isn’t paying attention to any of the naysayers.

David shares his first photo of Lana on IG

David just shared a coupled-up photo of himself and Lana on Instagram, titled, “My first photo with Lana.”

In the image, the two are sitting pretty close to each other and both are smiling ear to ear.

Of course, followers had a lot to say, and the Las Vegas native responded to some of the comments and questions from fans.

One person asked why Lana has never given him the number to her cellphone, to which he responded “WhatsApp did not translate. And she did not have a smart phone back then.”

Another IG user said he hopes Lana is not out for David’s money and he responded to that comment as well.

“She has never asked me for anything in 7 years. I have given her birthday. Christmas. Woman’s day and valentines day gifts for a total of less than 3000 for 7 years.”

He continued, “This is what the PI says means she is a scammer and I told him then by that definition your girlfriend is a scammer and every woman in the world is a scammer.”

What’s the status of David and Lana’s relationship?

As we previously reported, leaked TLC footage revealed that David actually proposed to Lana before she went back to Ukraine, and she said yes.

However, the tell-all revealed that the two are currently not in a relationship, despite David’s plans to retire and move to Lana’s home country.

When he was grilled by host Shaun Robinson about their relationship status, David stated that “Right now, I would say we are not together. I’m not going to say we won’t be together in the future. She’s under way too much stress with what’s going on with the show.”

We’re not sure if things have indeed changed since the tell-all was recorded, but we know that David is resilient. He won’t give up on Lana anytime soon.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.