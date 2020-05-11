How rich is David Murphey from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and how did he earn his money?

David Murphey is one of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members who doesn’t have a problem with money.

While some cast members struggle to pay rent and the bills, David appears to be swimming in money, and he has spent hundreds of thousands on dating Lana for the past seven years.

And he sees no problem in dishing out that kind of money on a relationship.

He spent upwards of $300,000 on dating Lana alone over the past seven years, and fans are wondering what he does for a living and how he managed to spend so much on dating for so long.

David Murphey has a well-paying job

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, David revealed he lives in Las Vegas.

David doesn’t discuss his job on the show as much as he does his various efforts to meet Lana. However, the answers about his career are on the internet.

Monsters & Critics found his LinkedIn profile, which reveals he works as a Senior Systems Programmer for Clark County, Nevada. He has held this job since August 2003, which means he is close to celebrating his 17th anniversary working for the local government.

According to Glassdoor, this kind of job pays well, but since David has held this position for so long, he could be at the top of the earnings scale — if not higher.

While he hasn’t confirmed how much he makes, he likely makes upwards of $130,000 per year — or more.

On the leaked Tell All special, which Monsters & Critics covered in detail on Friday, he also mentions that he works non-stop from December to April for tax season, pulling in extra income on the side.

While we can’t estimate how rich he is based on his income, he could be a millionaire if he has spent his money wisely.

Our guess doesn’t include stock holdings, investments, or real estate he may also have in his name.

Not everyone understands David Murphey’s dating methods

Not everyone understands why David spent so much money dating Lana for seven years when they can talk for free on Facebook.

During the leaked Tell All special, Big Ed questions why David would spend $300,000 on online dating when he could buy a really nice motorhome for that kind of money.

He also told David he should talk to her on Facebook. The two end up getting into a big fight with David threatening to quit the special and walk out.

Earlier in April, Monsters & Critics reported that David was flaunting his wealth, admitting that he had spent upwards of $2,000 per month on dating Ukrainian women.

At the time, he argued he would spend just as much money dating American women, as he would wine, dine, and entertain them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.