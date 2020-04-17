Dave Murphy flaunts wealth — Before the 90 Days star spends $2,000 a month on dating and it’s ‘nothing’ to him

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, David Murphey has one mission in mind – he wants to meet Lana. He traveled to Ukraine to meet her, but not for the first time.

In fact, he told viewers he has tried to meet her several times before, and every time, she’s bailed on him. But this time, he’s convinced it will work.

Now, viewers may be adding all those trips up in their heads. David has spent thousands of dollars in his quest to meet Lana. But that’s not all.

He also told viewers he pays money to speak to the women he’s dated on dating websites. In fact, he recently shared that he spends upwards of $2,000 per month on just dating.

David Murphey reveals he’s spending $2,000 a month dating

In an Instagram Q&A, David was very open about how he’s spending his money. A fan reached out and asked him about the money he’s spending talking to Lana.

The question asked David how much he has spent in total on all of these dating websites.

David reveals that when he was dating women in the United States, he was spending about $2,000 a month dating them. That includes things, such as dinners, shows, travel, and more.

He justifies his decision to spend the same amount of money on dating websites, revealing he didn’t see an issue in transferring that expense to dating online.

Then, Murphey explains that while it may sound like a lot of money, it isn’t to him. He compares it to someone making $15,000 a month vs. someone who makes $4,000 a month.

If he is making $15,000 a month, he’s making close to $200,000 a year, while he’s spending $24,000 on dating websites.

David Murphey is determined to find Lana in Ukraine

Fans followed David’s journey to find Lana in Ukraine on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. After she bailed on him, he decided to pursue her in her hometown.

Earlier this season, Dave told viewers that he tried to meet Lana three times before. Many signs point to the fact that Lana may be a catfish.

Monsters & Critics already reported that Lana was found on multiple dating sites, making the case that perhaps she’s dating more than just David.

His journey to find Lana continues on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.