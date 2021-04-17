90 Day Fiance: Jay Smith shows off stacks of cash, doing well after Ashley Martson divorce

Jay Smith is now officially divorced from Ashley Martson. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jay Smith seems to be in a good place in his life lately. The ex-husband of Ashley Martson appears to get back on track after their nasty separation.

Jay, who is now in a relationship with Kayla O’Brien, continues to do his passion as a tattoo artist. Now, the reality star is showing off the result of his hard work. Is he merely proud or bragging?

90 Day Fiance: Jay Smith shows off money on IG

Looks like Jay Smith is making some serious money lately and he’s not ashamed to flaunt it. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram recently and showed off his stacks of cash.

The ex-wife of Ashley Martson shared a photo of himself holding a handful of money. The tattoo artist said he’s “off to the bank,” implying that he’s about to put his hard-earned cash to his account.

This isn’t the first time the 90 Day Fiance star bragged about his earnings. Previously, he shared a video of his girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien, counting money he made from his tattoo shop.

At the time, Kayla said there’s “too much to count” as she showed off Jay’s moolah, but her action did not sit well with her boyfriend’s ex-wife. Ashley did not hold back in her tirade, claiming that the money Kayla was bragging about was from her.

90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith shows off his money on social media. Pic credit: @jay_smith_ja/Instagram

Jay’s money all thanks to Ashley Martson?

Ashley Martson insisted that Jay Smith’s earnings from his business were all because of her. The 90 Day Fiance star said she spent $30,000 to open the tattoo shop but she’s letting Jay have it in exchange for his signature in their divorce papers.

Last year, Ashley helped Jay start his own tattoo shop called Jay Skinz Tattoo. The ex-couple documented their journey as they begin the new venture from scratch. They even heavily promoted it on social media.

However, shortly after officially launching their business, the 90 Day Fiance stars announced that they are separating for good. Since then, Ashley and Jay have been throwing shade against each other on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Jay and Ashley’s divorce

In March 2021, Jay Smith and Ashley Martson’s divorce was finalized. The 90 Day Fiance ex-couple had made multiple attempts to legally separate in the past.

Ashley first filed for divorce in January 2019, just eight months after marrying Jay but she withdrew the paperwork two weeks later. Then, in April of the same year, she filed for divorce again.

It was around the same time when Jay was arrested for violating a protection order. Shortly after his release, he got back together with Ashley hoping to make things work.

Ultimately, the 90 Day Fiance stars have been “separate for good” since September 2020. It doesn’t look like Ashley and Jay’s drama will end anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays 8/7c on TLC.