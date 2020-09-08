House of Eleven: Darcey & Stacey explain how they chose the name of their company

If you watched any of the 90 Day Fiance franchises, you know who Darcey Silva is. We’ve watched Darcey look for love overseas and now the bombshell has her own spin-off on TLC with her twin sister Stacey.

The Silva family is no stranger to international love – the twins and their father have all been involved with partners from other countries.

According to the twins, the brand concept is a “perfect blend of American classic and a European attitude, each collection celebrates the allure of femininity and strength of sophistication.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brand has done well as it has been seen on the likes of Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Jessica Alba, and Jeannie Mai.

House of Eleven is deeper than clothes

On an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey explains the heartfelt reason why the twins named their brand House of Eleven.

Although the twins compete in almost everything, the two came together for a special project. Darcey recounts how the twins had an older brother named Michael Silva.

Her brother played a huge paternal role in her life to which she attributes him as her ‘protector.’ At age 24, Michael was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

Michael’s cancer, Ewing sarcoma, was a rare form of the disease that affected the bones and soft tissues around the bones. It usually spreads to the lungs, making it hard to treat with not a high rate of recovery.

After years of fighting, Michael passed away from the illness on July 11, 1998. His presence is missed every day by the twins and they created the company in memory of him.

His birthday happened to be May 11, 1971 – which is why the number plays a prominent role in the brand.

As the Silva twins pointed out, the number eleven is very relevant to them and is special because of their late brother.

They regularly wear their brand on the show

Have you ever wanted to dress like Darcey?

The twins regularly wear their designs on the show and you can find the camo jacket she wore on a recent episode of Darcey and Stacey on their website!

The company has become a family matter as you can also catch a collection inspired by Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

While viewers are torn on whether they love it or hate it, take a look for yourself here!