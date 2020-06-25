Darcey Silva is filming for 90 Day Fiance again and she’s got a new man with her — See pics

They say “the third time’s the charm,” and that may ring true for Darcey Silva on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

So far we’ve seen the hopeless romantic try twice to find love on the popular TLC show.

During seasons 1 and 2, Darcey tried to make it work with Dutch model and personal trainer Jesse Meester.

Their tumultuous relationship finally ended, and Darcey moved on to Nottingham native Tom Brooks. It went okay at first, but things quickly went south for Darcey and Tom.

The couple’s turbulent on-again/ off-again relationship played out in seasons 3 and 4, but by the middle of season 4 they had called it quits.

During the most recent Tell All, Darcey made it clear that she is ready to put Tom Brooks behind her and move on to bigger and better things.

Now, she seems to be doing just that.

Is Darcey filming for the season?

Darcey is clearly not giving up on love, and she’s not giving up on documenting the journey to find it on reality tv either.

Photos recently emerged of the TLC alum reportedly filming for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a new man in tow.

In the photos – which were shared by Instagram user 187anonymousgossip–the 45-year-old appears to be on a romantic date with a dark haired gentleman.

The two are on a Yacht sipping champagne as cameras capture every moment.

Who is Darcey’s new beau?

Rumor has it that Darcey’s mysterious date is 32-year-old Georgi Rusev. Georgi is originally from Bulgaria but has been living in the U.S for several years. He currently resides in Arlington, Virginia.

Fans first spotted the two together back in January when they attended 50 Cent’s Super Bowl kickoff party in Miami.

Interestingly, Georgi seems to have a few things in common with Darcey’s ex Jesse Meester.

Like the Netherlands native, Georgi is serious about fitness and has worked as a personal fitness trainer. He’s also an aspiring model who’s done runway and print jobs and he works as a certified massage therapist.

It’s not clear how Darcey and Georgi met, but if they are indeed filming for 90 Day Fiance, we’ll find out all the juicy details when the new season airs.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus from TLC.