Who is Teddi Wright? Here’s what to know about the woman who got Clayton’s first impression rose

Teddi Wright had Clayton Echard swooning during The Bachelor premiere. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor is off and running after the premiere episode, and it seems leading man Clayton Echard was smitten by several of the women he met.

However, one woman seemed to immediately catch Clayton’s eye when she stepped out of the limo to when he handed her the coveted first impression rose.

Here’s what to know about the first impression rose receiver, Teddi Wright.

Who is Teddi Wright?

Teddi Wright is a family-oriented hopeless romantic and a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California.

Teddi enjoys the beach and bikinis, and her Instagram is filled with sunny photos with greenery and palm trees often in the background.

Teddi passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2020 and has worked as a registered nurse throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Teddi’s bio, she grew up in a strict Christian household but has since become someone who plays by her own rules.

Teddi appears to have a strong relationship with her family, especially her siblings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Teddi only has about 50 posts on her Instagram page, she has still garnered 7,802 followers currently, and that number is likely to grow as her time on The Bachelor Season 26 continues.

Teddi Wright reveals she’s a virgin

During the premiere, Teddi also revealed that she was a virgin.

The Bachelor franchise is known to make whole storylines surrounding a contestant’s virginity as they did with former Bachelor Colton Underwood and The Bachelorette Season 17 star Mike Planeta. However, Teddi’s virginity was not the sole focus during The Bachelor’s first episode, which was refreshing.

Instead, the premiere focused on Teddi’s hopeless romantic side as she gushed over Clayton being a big “Teddi” bear and shared how she had been wishing Clayton would be the Bachelor even before she officially knew who she’d be competing for on the show.

Along with being a romantic, Teddi prioritizes depth and isn’t afraid to ask hard-hitting questions early on in the relationship. Prioritizing an instant connection, it’s not surprising that Teddi was so willing to express affection with Clayton during their first meeting.

Teddi doesn’t want to settle when it comes to love, and she is looking for a man who can be deep and fun and even willing to skinny dip with her.

Do you think Teddi Wright will make it far with Clayton after her good first impression?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.