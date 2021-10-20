Who is PJ on The Bachelorette? What to know about the firefighter and where to find him on Instagram

PJ Henderson makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about PJ Henderson.

Who is PJ Henderson?

PJ Henderson is a 30-year-old from Houston, Texas and he courageously works as a firefighter.

As a firefighter, PJ loves his job of protecting people and he also is a protector and natural caretaker in his personal life as well. PJ makes sure to prioritize the happiness and health of his loved ones.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Bachelorette is typically supposed to end in an engagement, and PJ is ready to take that next step and get married. PJ wants a wife and a family but he also doesn’t want to settle for just anyone.

According to PJ’s bio, the right woman for him is someone loyal, driven, and beautiful. He also likes fitness so he hopes to find a woman that enjoys working out with him, and Michelle’s athletic background means she’ll likely fit the bill of enjoying active activities with her future husband.

Along with enjoying the challenge of a Rubik’s cube and not enjoying operas, PJ loves to travel and has attended Carnival during his trip to Brazil. He hopes to find a woman that enjoys traveling as much as he does.

As a social guy, PJ has lots of friends and he’s the only single guy left in his friend group. He has hope Michelle Young will change that and he won’t be single much longer.

Find PJ Henderson on Instagram

You can follow PJ at @th3_may0r on Instagram.

PJ’s page shows a lot about his vibrant personality and life. He appears to enjoy concerts, being outdoors, and taking trips with his large amount of friends and family.

PJ also promotes The Bakari Foundation which provides transformative travel experiences to families who have lost loved ones at the hands of another. Sadly, it seems PJ lost his younger brother in this way, and he honors him by having his brother tattooed on his body wearing a crown.

Time will tell if Michelle and PJ hit it off as PJ certainly seems to be a fascinating individual who has lived a lot of life. What do you think of PJ Henderson and his potential with Michelle?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.