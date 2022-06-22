Who is Kristy Sellars on America’s Got Talent and where can you find her on Instagram?

Kristy Sellars on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There are plenty of dancers on America’s Got Talent this season, but Kristy Sellars brings something different to the stage.

This season has seen dance crews, like the Urban Crew who combined dance and athletics. Max Ostler came out and performed a solo dance, and he looked ready for Broadway.

However, Kristy is a pole dancer, and she redefines what people might think when they consider that style of dance.

Here is what you need to know about Kristy Sellars on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Kristy Sellars on America’s Got Talent?

Kristy was introduced when she was walking up to the theater and she was on the phone, talking to her children. She said she was 35, from Australia, and has been a dancer her entire life.

She said that dancing is her passion, but when she became a mother of three, she felt she was losing her identity. That is when she discovered pole dancing, and it helped her find that passion again.

She said there are so many challenges, from the physical and mental training and still being a good mother.

It didn’t start off positive with Simon Cowell saying to the other judges that pole dancing was “pointless.” When he finished, all he could say was “wow.”

She had a backdrop that was a dark night with a suitcase and streetlamps. However, when she opened the suitcase, it created a new backdrop of a black and white city street where she interacted with the characters in the video.

The entire performance was story-based and everything she did in her choreographed act interacted with what was happening on the wall behind her, from creating clouds to rotating with the city, to creating colors in the video.

“That was a Vegas show right there,” Howie Mandel said.

Where can you find Kristy Sellars on Instagram?

Fans can follow Kristy Sellars on Instagram at @kristysellars.

She has 24,000 followers and 921 posts. Her bio says that she is an “entrepreneur.”

There is a lot to love about her Instagram page.

She has a lot on there about her journey to America’s Got Talent, including creating her audition piece.

There are also fun videos, such as line dancing at cocktail night.

Fans can also find a lot more of those types of videos on her TikTok page, where she has 21,000 followers and over 255,000 likes.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.