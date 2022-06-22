Who is Jannick Holste on America’s Got Talent and where can you find him on Instagram?

Jannick Holste on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Jannick Holste was a shocking addition to America’s Got Talent this season.

He took two of the more popular talents from the show and combined them into one spectacular performance.

While there are great dancers on America’s Got Talent this season and there are some impressive magicians as well, Jannick took the two and combined them into one act that had Simon Cowell looking on in shock.

Here is what you need to know about Jannick Holste on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Jannick Holste on America’s Got Talent?

Jannick Holste is no stranger to the televised talent show.

Before this, he appeared on Das Supertalent 2021, the German version of America’s Got Talent.

Anyone who saw that show would know that Jannick is a magician, but that is not how he came out and introduced himself on America’s Got Talent.

Jannick Holste came out and did something that no one on the show expected.

When he was asked his name, he told them, and then he started gushing over Heidi Klum, saying how much he loved everything that she does. He is also from Germany, showing another connection.

She let them know that he was a dancer, and the judges prepared for a dance act.

However, they got much more than that before he was finished. The stage crew brought out a lot of boxes and the judges seemed puzzled at whether it was a dance routine or a magician’s act.

It was both.

The new song Chai Tea by Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum began to play, and Jannick began to elaborately dance to the song.

He then opened the first box and there was a woman in it, and she came out and started dancing along with him. He then put a scarf in another box, turned it, and then opened it to reveal another woman, who joined the dance.

He then did it with a third box and a third woman emerged to dance with them. She then got into the last box and when he pulled it to the middle of the stage and opened it, a man jumped out and finished the dance with them all.

Howie Mandel loved it and said that it was a huge surprise and that is what makes America’s Got Talent great.

Heidi obviously loved it, as did Sofia Vergara. However, Simon Cowell had a backhanded compliment, saying it was “fantastically good and fantastically bad at the same time. No really, horrendous, but it kind of worked weirdly.”

All four judges gave Jannick a yes vote and he moved on.

Where can you find Jannick Holste on Instagram?

Fans can follow Jannick Holste on Instagram at @jannick_magic.

He has only 813 followers and just 24 posts.

However, those counts should raise if Jannick moves much further in the competition.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.