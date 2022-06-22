Who is Ethan Jan on America’s Got Talent and where can you find him on Instagram?

Ethan Jan on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There is all sort of talented people that appear on America’s Got Talent.

While most people are used to singers, dancers, magicians, and other visual talents, there are also unique talents that defy descriptions.

Ethan Jan is one of those, as he is a Rubik’s Cube record holder, and he hoped that he could impress the judges on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Ethan Jan on America’s Got Talent?

Ethan Jan is a Rubik’s Cube pro from Redlands, California. He is also a senior in high school.

Ethan owns the world record for the fastest time to solve the Rubik’s Cube while upside down. He did it in 8.91 seconds.

Before he was on America’s Got Talent, he was on Fox’s Game of Talents first season, which you can see here.

Before Ethan Jan even took the stage, he was shown peeking through the curtain at the Cubcakes, who were performing before him. When it came back to him, he admitted that he was terrified.

Someone backstage asked if his friends and family were excited to see him there, and he said that he didn’t think he was supposed to tell anyone, so no one knew he was there.

Ethan is a 17-year-old junior. What he did was incredible.

He first asked all the judges to scramble their Rubik’s Cubes and then put them back down. He then had the Run DMC song It’s Tricky play as he solved Simon’s first and then he solved Sophia’s behind his back.

After this, he juggled those two in one hand while solving Heidi’s with his other hand.

Finally, he went to the side stage and rode out on a unicycle while juggling three in one hand while solving Howie Mandel’s in his other hand. In the end, he got a standing ovation.

While he was terrified, he put on a showmanship performance while solving them. Simon called him a genius. Sophia said that she was surprised because he didn’t seem excited, and he said he was nervous. He got all four yes votes.

Where can you find Ethan Jan on Instagram?

Fans can follow Ethan Jan on Instagram at @ethanjan3.14.

He has 4,152 followers and only 18 posts. His bio reads, “Rubik’s cube solver from Game of Talents. Guinness World Record Holder.”

He added a video promoting his appearance on Instagram.

More than Instagram, though, Ethan is very visible on TikTok, where he has over 409,000 followers. He also has an eye-popping 13.3 million likes.

On TikTok, people can see him solving the puzzle boxes in a variety of ways.

He also has a great video that shows how his speed has changed over the years.

“This two-year journey has made a significant impact on me. Huge thanks to everyone who made it special!” he wrote.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.