Who is Cubcakes on America’s Got Talent and where can you find them on Instagram?

Cubcakes on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There have been some great dance crews that have shown up this season on America’s Got Talent.

Urban Crew came from the Philippines and combined athletic flips with dance. Fusion Japan did much of the same. JoJo Siwa even introduced XOMG Pop! to the audience, with the girls dancing and singing.

This week’s first group was similar to XOMG Pop! in that the Cubcakes were young kids performing dance routines, but will another dance crew move on this season?

Here is what you need to know about Cubcakes on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Cubcakes on America’s Got Talent?

Cubcakes is a hip-hop dance crew from California created by choreographer Thalia Ramos. The girls previously appeared on World of Dance Season 2 and made it to the Duels.

Before America’s Got Talent, they also performed with ANITTA at the Latin AMAs and were on The Big Stage on The CW.

They introduced themselves and said that they are different from other acts because each of them has a different story that people can relate to.

They then danced to Good Vibrations, and Simon Cowell gave the first yes, saying they did everything they needed to do in the competition. The other three judges also followed with a yes, and the dance crew moved on.

This was a quick in and out for Cubcakes, so there wasn’t much time to get much of a feel for them outside of their energetic and fun dance style.

Where can you find Cubcakes on Instagram?

Fans can follow Cubcakes on Instagram at @cubcakesdance.

They have 5,901 followers and 951 posts. Their bio reads they are an education group in LA that is also involved in events, journaling, acting, voice, and music.

In a post before their big appearance on America’s Got Talent, they wrote, “We’re exciting to re-live the magic of this special day.

Watch our IG stories + posts for some behind the scenes action leading up to the moment we hit stage.”

It sounds like anyone who follows Cubcakes on IG will get to see some fun stuff from the group of young dancers.

There are also some fun dancing videos on their page as well for people who want to see more of them.

They also have a YouTube channel you can follow here that has a lot of their performances from the past.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.