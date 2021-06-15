Who is Cody Menk on The Bachelorette? Here’s what to know about the guy Katie sent home

Cody Menk was sent home following drama with Aaron Clancy. Pic credit: ABC

The most recent episode of The Bachelorette was packed with drama, and one contestant who was at the center of it was Cody Menk.

Cody made a bold entrance as he carried around a sex doll. While Katie has been dubbed the sex-positive Bachelorette, some fans feel he took it too far.

However, he became better known for being involved with drama with fellow contestant Aaron Clancy.

While the drama seemingly came out of nowhere, it was enough to send him home ahead of the rose ceremony.

Here’s how Cody got sent home and everything you need to know about him.

Cody’s drama with Aaron got him sent home

Viewers were caught off guard by the seemingly random drama that went down between Cody and Aaron during The Bachelorette premiere.

With no context, Aaron approached Cody and told him, “I don’t like you, bro. Like, I’ve never liked you. And that’s fine. We don’t have to talk at all. And it’s not my fault I don’t like you.”

“Well, you don’t like me, so that is your fault,” Cody rebuffed.

“I’m literally just telling you exactly what’s up,” Aaron explained.

“All right, I don’t agree with anything you said,” Cody replied. “I don’t think there was a need for that at all.”

Cody seemed just as confused as viewers were by the confrontation.

However, this episode, Aaron shined light on some of the drama between him and Cody.

“Cody and I know each other from back home. I’ve never been a fan of him and he knows it,” Aaron explained during a confessional interview.

The two were set to face off against each other during the group date, and Aaron didn’t hold back.

“He’s not here for the right reason, and he’s scrappy. He’s really going to go for it,” he said of their upcoming wrestling match. “But to get that one-on-one time and getting through Cody in order to make that happen, you know, easily done.”

They ended up mud wrestling and while they were head-to-head, Katie dubbed Aaron as the winner.

Katie observed the tension between them and discussed it with Aaron after the group date. Aaron told her that he knew Cody from home and said he was there for the wrong reasons.

This lead to Katie consulting with Cody and ultimately sending him home.

Who is Cody Menk?

Cody didn’t last long on The Bachelorette, but Bachelor Nation is still wondering who the man behind the sex doll and the drama is.

Cody Menk, like Aaron, is from San Diego and also works in the fitness industry. He works as a sales manager for a zipper company, Zip-Pak.

He is prone to showing off his physique and athleticism on his Instagram.

He also enjoys surfing and hanging out with his puppy.

Now that Katie has sent him home, he’s an eligible bachelor for those interested. Maybe fans can even look forward to seeing him on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.