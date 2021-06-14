The Bachelorette: The mysterious Cody and Aaron drama continues as they brawl for Katie’s heart

Aaron and Cody go head-to-head on the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has been scratching its head over the random fight that went down between Cody Menk and Aaron Clancy on the premiere of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

While their rivalry seemingly came out of nowhere, it’s going to continue on this upcoming episode of The Bachelorette.

Cody and Aaron physically fight in upcoming Bachelorette episode

This upcoming episode features a Wild West-themed mud wrestling event that pits the men head-to-head against each other.

“Love is messy,” Katie simply states in a preview posted by the official Bachelorette Instagram account.

Katie, in true fashion, then denounces the toxic masculinity involved with the notion of physically brawling over her.

“I’m not looking for a guy who can wrestle,” she explains. “What I’m looking for is a guy who can just have fun and roll with the punches.”

However, it doesn’t appear that the wrestling match will be just fun and games for some contestants.

When Katie announced that Aaron and Cody would be going head-to-head, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe picked up on the bad energy.

“They’ve avoiding eye contact,” co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn observed. “Do you see that?”

“There’s tension,” Katie noted.

Aaron then explained the backstory behind their feud that Bachelor Nation has been dying to know about.

“Cody and I know each other from back home. I’ve never been a fan of him and he knows it,” Aaron explained during a confessional interview.

“He’s not here for the right reason, and he’s scrappy. He’s really going to go for it,” he said of their upcoming wrestling match. “But to get that one-on-one time and getting through Cody in order to make that happen, you know, easily done. I don’t think he’s going to do will ever come close to beating me. I’m going to make sure I come out on top.”

The preview then shows footage of their messy match, and as Cody anticipated, the match gets aggressive.

Aaron confronted Cody during the Bachelorette premiere

Aaron shocked Bachelor Nation when he randomly approached Cody during the Bachelorette premiere.

With no context, Aaron told Cody, “I don’t like you, bro. Like, I’ve never liked you. And that’s fine. We don’t have to talk at all. And it’s not my fault I don’t like you.”

“Well, you don’t like me, so that is your fault,” Cody rebuffed.

“I’m literally just telling you exactly what’s up,” Aaron explained

“All right, I don’t agree with anything you said,” Cody replied. “I don’t think there was a need for that at all.”

Other than walking in with a sex doll, viewers didn’t know what Cody could’ve done to upset Aaron within that first night of filming. Now knowing about their hometown drama, their encounter is more sensible.

Cody was seemingly clueless about the beef Aaron had with him, so either Cody was trying to prevent their drama back home from getting on the air, or he genuinely wasn’t privy to the grudge Aaron has been holding against him.

Regardless, viewers will have to wait and see who comes out on top during their physical altercation on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.