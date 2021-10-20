Who is Casey on The Bachelorette? What to know about the advertising creative director and where to find him on Instagram

Casey Woods made his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young met 30 eligible bachelors during The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere and she’s on track to possibly find her true love among this large group of men.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to get to know this season, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Casey Woods.

Who is Casey Woods?

Casey Woods is an advertising creative director from Miami Florida and, at 36-years-old, he’s one of the older men on Michelle’s season.

Casey loves Miami but he is less crazy about the dating scene and, according to his bio, he feels the local woman are more concerned with social media than meaningful connections. Casey also seems eager to start a family and give his mother some grandchildren and so he’s hoping to find a woman that is ready to become a mother seemingly sooner than later.

Trying to find love on The Bachelorette was appealing to Casey because he likes that the show takes away outside distractions and allows people to focus on developing a serious and long-lasting relationship, which is what Casey most desires to find.

In Casey’s line of work he helps raise money for philanthropic ventures and his ideal woman would also be passionate about giving back and helping others.

Find Casey Woods on Instagram

You can follow Casey at @caseydillamusic on Instagram.

Along with being a creative director, Casey is a musician according to his IG bio.

Casey also appears to be well-traveled and has been to places such as Bali, Qatar, and Iceland. From his page, Casey seems to love his dogs, family and exploring fascinating places as he has some great shots in striking locations from his travels.

Casey’s eagerness for family and weariness from dating has led him to The Bachelorette and time will tell if the show brings him the love he desires. What do you think about Casey Woods and his potential with Michelle?

