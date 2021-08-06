Athena’s demands left chef Mathew baffled on Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Athena Lucene? The success coach just kicked off a two-episode stint on the hit show with a group of friends ready to have a good time.

Athena left chef Mathew Shea extremely nervous after she surprised him in the galley to discuss the kind of squid she did and didn’t want for dinner. Then the primary gave Katie Flood a little anxiety when she kept asking for the food to be served when drinks hadn’t been poured yet because the entire group wasn’t at the table.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Athena heading to the galley to find out what was going on with the food. Athena is all about her group having fun, but she also wants what she wants.

Who is Below Deck Med charter guest Athena Lucene?

According to her Instagram bio, Athena is a spiritual thought leader, author, coach, speaker, and host of The Cosmic Celebrity podcast. Although she currently lives in West Hartford, Connecticut, Athena is originally from Jamaica.

As a career coach, Athena helps motivates students to reach goals and accomplish things they never dreamed possible. She is spiritually gifted and also helps others follow their spirit within. Athena’s website explains all about her journey and purpose of helping others.

The Cosmic Celebrity podcast is another project of Athena’s where she uses her spiritual talent. It is described on her website as “where spiritually gifted persons receive information and tips on awakening their consciousness to develop and integrate their abilities in their daily life through spiritual growth.”

What has Athena Lucene said about her Below Deck Mediterranean stint?

Despite a couple of hiccups, Athena described her experience as exciting to CT Insider. The entire group enjoyed themselves, celebrating the success of young entrepreneurs “Jackpot” Verdul, Jivenson “Jiv” Verdul, and Alonzo “Zoe” Guillaume, who own FX Capital Online trading firm.

“We just really hope that our feature on the show can inspire other people to see what’s possible regardless of economic times, particularly other entrepreneurs who may be struggling at this time during the pandemic,” Athena shared with CT Insider.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 was filmed last fall with COVID-19 precautions, just like Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

After watching the first episode, Athena shared a photo of her and chef Mathew on the Lady Michelle. Athena called him amazing and apologized for stressing him out.

There is so much more to Athena Lucene than what’s shown Below Deck Med. She is a woman who lives her life helping others find success.

