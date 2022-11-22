News Who has died on Little People, Big World?

Over the years, the Roloff family has lost several loved ones. Pic credit: TLC The cast of Little People, Big World has experienced some heartbreaking losses over the years. LPBW has graced TLC’s airwaves since 2006 and remains a hit show, which is now in its 24th season.

Matt and Amy Roloff changed how people viewed little people with their show, sharing their family’s unique dynamic and allowing viewers to follow along with their ups and downs.

LPBW matriarch Amy has suffered a few losses of her own since her time on the show.

In 2019, Amy’s beloved mom, Patricia Knight, passed away at 86. At the time, Amy shared a statement with People, telling the publication, “I am so sad about my mom’s passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy experienced another tough loss in August 2021 when her beloved dog and companion, Felix, died just days before her wedding to Chris Marek. Amy admitted she was “devastated” and didn’t have time to grieve her pup with all of the wedding festivities going on.

Little People, Big World losses over the years

Amy’s ex-husband, Matt, has also experienced some grief since his time on LPBW. The 61-year-old father of four lost his brother, who passed away before the show’s inception.

Matt detailed the loss in his memoir, Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World. He shared that his brother, Josh, suffered from “severe heart and lung problems,” and doctors weren’t certain he would survive his first day of life. Sadly, Josh lost his life in 1999 at age 34.

Matt faced another major loss this year when his father, Ron Roloff, passed away in the summer of 2022 at 84. Ron, affectionately known as “Papa,” made several appearances on LPBW alongside his wife, now widow, Peggy, AKA Hunny.

Isabel Roloff, the wife of Matt and Amy’s youngest child Jacob, has also experienced significant losses in her life. Isabel’s brother passed away at the age of 25 after he tragically fell from a freight train in 2012. Isabel faced even more tragedy in 2014 when she lost her mom, Toni Garreton, to breast cancer.

Tori and Zach mourn the loss of a pet and a pregnancy

Tori and Zach Roloff shared some sad news when their family pet, Sully, died in 2017 after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

“Losing sully has been incredibly hard on both zach and I and I think we’re both just waiting for the loneliness to subside, Tori wrote following Sully’s passing.

In March 2021, Tori and Zach faced their biggest loss when Tori’s third pregnancy ended in miscarriage. Admittedly “sad, angry, and scared,” Tori wrote in a touching Instagram post, “We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.