Tonight was the first Big Brother All-Stars eviction. After a little more than a week inside the house, the BB22 cast held its first Eviction Ceremony.

On the block this time were Keesha Marie Smith and Kevin Campbell. Head of Household Cody Calafiore had targeted them both, ensuring that an old school player would get sent out the door first.

Prior to nominating Keesha and Kevin, Cody had Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina in his sights. When Kaysar won the Safety Competition and protected Janelle, Cody had to switch tactics before the Nomination Ceremony.

Who got evicted on Big Brother All-Stars tonight?

When Enzo Palumbo declined to use the Power of Veto, that left Keesha and Kevin on the block for eviction night. It also gave them ample time to campaign to be saved.

Keesha never really seemed like she was putting in the effort to get votes, and spending time trying to convince Cody wasn’t exactly a good idea since he didn’t even have a vote this week.

When they got to the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night, the outcome had nearly been set in stone ahead of time, with only a few members of the BB22 cast even considering tossing a vote in Keesha’s direction.

Julie Chen hosted the vote, and it was 13-0 in favor of evicting Keesha Smith. It really did end up being as one-sided as advertised, and it was a smart move by Kaysar and Janelle to go with the winning side.

Will we get to see Keesha again? Possibly. Especially if Janelle was telling the truth about a Big Brother Battle Back.

Big Brother 22 alliances already controlling the game

On the live feeds, Janelle already had some questions about how new school people just follow the HOH and do everything that they command. It’s a sharp change from when she first appeared on the show.

Cody has a lot of people willing to do anything he asks of them, but it’s unclear if that will continue once he is no longer in the power position. Cody did make a lot of alliances while he was HOH, so that could help him a lot in Week 2.

Moving forward, will Kevin find someone to form a strong alliance with? And will something finally happen to shake up the house? Outside of that, will a Big Brother Battle Back affect choices that get made this week?

For readers who want some more information, the BB22 cast also has a new HOH.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.