Who won the Head of Household Competiton on Big Brother 22?

A new Head of Household is in charge on Big Brother 22.

The 15 remaining members of the BB22 cast had to decide who would take over the power after Keesha Smith was evicted from the game.

Cody Calafiore had to sit this one out as the outgoing HOH, but he had a lot of alliance members that he would not have minded getting that key from him.

Quite a few BB22 alliances have started to form over the first week of the game, including one that hopes it can set some history.

But back to the most important aspect of the evening, where someone gained the power to name two people for eviction.

Who won Head of Household on Big Brother 22?

For this HOH Competition, they had to answer questions asked by host Julie Chen. As Cody watched, the 14 houseguests played it out to find out who would take the power. If they answered one wrong, they got eliminated.

Kaysar and David were eliminated first, followed by Enzo and Dani, Nicole F and Christmas, and Kevin on successive questions.

On the fifth question, Janelle and Ian got eliminated, leaving just five people competing to become HOH.

On the very next question, it all came to an end. Memphis Garrett was the only one to get it correct, and he became the second Head of Household on Big Brother 22.

Big Brother 22 is off to the races

With a new HOH in power, there is going to be a lot of action over the next few days in the house.

A new Safety Competition will likely take place on Friday (August 14), with the remaining houseguests deciding if they want to use their VIP pass to get inside the Safety Suite. As a reminder, Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina cannot play for safety again this season.

Once two houseguests have been deemed safe, the new HOH has to host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday. Then, the HOH, the two nominees, and three additional members of the BB22 cast will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday.

Stay tuned folks, because we will make sure to pass on all the Big Brother spoilers from these events as they happen. The live feeds should soon provide a lot of answers as to who is at risk of getting evicted next.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.