Below Deck Down Under Season 3 keeps fans guessing, that’s for sure.

It’s only three episodes into the season, and we already have our first crew firing.

It was only a matter of time before things came to a head between Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Sous Chef Anthony Bird.

A day into the second charter, Anthony let Tzarina know he accepted a new job but would stick around for a few charters.

When Captain Jason Chambers learned about Anthony’s plan, the captain told him to pack his bags immediately.

That’s one firing down, but it’s not the one we saw in the trailer, meaning more crew members are getting the boot.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

There’s no question that crew turnover happens constantly in the Below Deck universe, either by a crew member’s choice to leave or their getting fired.

Most of the time, it takes more than one and a half charters for that to happen. Not on Below Deck Down Under, though, which has us wondering how many crew members got fired this season.

In the trailer, we see Deckhand Johnny Arvanitisn punching a wall in a fit of rage. There’s a good chance Johnny does get fired because Captain Jason does not tolerate that behavior.

However, this is Below Deck, meaning things don’t turn out as we thought or the trailer wants us to believe.

Thanks to the trailer, we also know the department heads are having issues this season. The friction appears to lead to Captain Jason firing one of them.

Our money is on Lara Rigby based on Tzarina accusing her of bullying, and we doubt he would fire Tzarina because of their friendship.

During an interview with Decider, Captain Jason admitted his relationship with Bosun Wihan Du Toit was “very good.”

This means that Below Deck Down Under fans can expect more crew firings, with Johnny and Lara at the top of the list now that Anthony is gone.

What has Captain Jason said about crew firings?

There’s no question that firings are coming on Below Deck Down Under, especially since the season has come in so hot. Captain Jason addressed the firings during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I do cut some cancer out. No pun intended since I just had a melanoma cut out. But I do get on top of some things — whether it is a termination or not — you’ll have to wait and see,” he shared with the outlet.

The captain doesn’t like to fire crew members, which he has had to do every season of Below Deck Down Under.

Anthony Bird is done on Below Deck Down Under, and fans are thrilled with how Captain Jason Chambers handled the situation. As Monsters and Critics reported, the captain was praised for his actions.

With plenty of episodes left to play out on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, we think Lara and Johnny will get their walking papers at some point.

Who do you think will get fired next?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.