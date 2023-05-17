Which Teen Mom spinoffs are returning to MTV? Here’s what we know

MTV viewers have invested themselves in the lives of the cast members from the Teen Mom franchise for over a decade.

Teen Mom OG followed the storylines of Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Bristol Palin, and Cheyenne Floyd, while Teen Mom 2 featured Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and Chelsea Houska.

There has also been another spinoff, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which was canceled after three seasons, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

While some of the moms have either been fired or decided to stop filming for MTV, the Teen Mom franchise continues to follow the remaining cast members’ lives, with most of them now in their 30s.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are no longer show titles, and the casts have since merged into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Teen Mom Family Reunion featured some of the moms as they came together in a vacation environment to work on their issues, while Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In saw the moms giving commentary, much like 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

With so many long-running shows and spinoffs, viewers have been left wondering about the future of the Teen Mom franchise. So, which spinoffs can viewers look forward to, and which are getting the axe? Here’s what we know.

Teen Mom production insiders dish on the future of the franchise

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup spoke with some insiders who dished on the future of the franchise and what viewers can expect to see in coming months.

Per the outlet, Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has already been filmed and is slated to premiere “sometime soon.” The same cast members who appeared in Season 1A — including Amber Portwood, despite rumors she quit/was fired — will appear in Season 1B.

This includes Maci, Briana, Jade, Ashley, Cheyenne, Leah, and Catelynn. Young and Pregnant stars Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott will also appear in Season 1B, says the insider.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Amber reportedly made a threatening phone call to Ashley Jones, and producers caught wind of the incident.

The Ashley’s source says that Amber got in “big trouble” for the phone call, and “it took months for everyone to come to an agreement on the terms [of Amber coming back].”

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In won’t be renewed, says the source

The source added that “massive cuts” were made at Paramount+ and that “basically the entire casting department” was fired, causing filming to be cut short.

According to the outlet, Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In ended up on the cutting room floor due to poor ratings and filming costs.

Will Teen Mom Family Reunion return for a third season? It’s not likely, says The Ashey’s source. “The network has not greenlit producers to begin searching for a location to film a new season or to begin looking at casting,” their production insider spilled.

“We are hearing it’s looking very bad for [Teen Mom Family Reunion],” they added. In addition, ratings for the Season 1 finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion were dismal, so it wouldn’t come as a shock.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion featured the most volatile altercation in franchise history. Briana and Ashley got into a scuffle, and their moms, Tea and Roxanne, got involved, getting all four of them sent home. Despite the violent nature of the fight, it made for the type of drama Teen Mom viewers have been missing.

MTV has yet to make any official announcements regarding the future of the Teen Mom spinoffs but stay tuned — we’ll announce any updates as soon as they’re available.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.