Which Bachelor Nation star has the most followers on Instagram?

Whether they’re here for the right reasons or not, Bachelor Nation stars gain a large following for going on The Bachelor and its spinoffs. Pic credit: ABC

Although many members of Bachelor Nation will claim that being on the show for fame is not “being there for the right reasons,” many of those stars have reaped those benefits themselves and earned tons of social media followers. Actually, a lot more than tons. More like hundreds of thousands and in some cases, millions.

Joining the show to gain followers has become a hot topic in the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Multiple stars were pressured to leave the show by their fellow castmates who felt they were there to gain social media followers rather than find love.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais essentially admitted to dating before the show and being there for fame when they thought they were alone and their microphones were turned off.

The other couple that was booted, Chris Conran and Alana Milne, had met up in a group setting before the show but insisted that they were just friends at the time.

If gaining followers was their plan, it backfired. Alana has a mere 23k followers while Chris has 16.9k followers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Meanwhile, Brendan and Pieper both lost a significant amount of followers. Brendan lost over one-third of his followers bringing him to 241k while Pieper is at 74.4k.

For comparison, many other stars have over five times that.

Some of those include Matt James with 926k, Bekah Martinez with 747k, Rachael Kirkconnell with 809k, Rachel Lindsay with 937k, and Arie Luyendyk Jr with 867k, and those are just the ones under 1 million.

Bachelor Nation’s Instagram millionaires club

Plenty of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars have a million followers and more.

The stars that currently stand at 1 million exactly are Clare Crawley, Katie Thurston, Jordan Rodgers, and Andi Dorfman.

Other stars have a slight edge with 1.1 million including Wells Adams, Nick Viall, and Tia Booth.

Plenty of stars have them beat with 1.2 million including Ben Higgins, Lauren Burnham, Demi Burnett, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Ashley Iaconetti.

Sean Lowe and Cassie Randolph top them with 1.3 million, with Jade Roper, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Catherine Giudici at 1.4 million.

Some lucky Bachelor Nation stars were able to break the threshold of 1.5 million including Lauren Bushnell and Hannah Godwin. Peter Weber has 1.6 million, Madison Prewtt has 1.7 million and Colton Underwood tops them all with 1.9 million.

These stars all have a good amount of followers, but the real question becomes which star has the most.

Which Bachelor Nation star has the most Instagram followers?

A very select few members of Bachelor Nation reach the rank of having 2 million followers and more.

Tyler Cameron leads the Bachelor Nation men with 2.1 million. However, two of the women have him beat.

For a while, JoJo Fletcher led the charge of having the strongest social media following.

She currently has 2.3 million followers.

However, another Bachelorette lead has since usurped her.

Currently, Hannah Brown has the most Instagram followers at 2.5 million.

Hannah gained a slew of followers from her time on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing With the Stars.

She also puts in plenty of effort to keep her followers engaged, recently promoting her new book.

Do you follow some of these top Bachelor Nation influencers?