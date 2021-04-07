Where was The Challenge: All Stars filmed? Location details for OG spinoff season

Host TJ Lavin greets cast members for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars is giving viewers some memorable moments featuring their favorite Road Rules and Real World stars from over the years.

In addition to the OG spinoff cast all looking as great as ever for their big reunion, they were also hanging out and competing in a beautiful setting many miles away from the United States.

Many viewers are wondering where The Challenge: All Stars was filmed, as the scenic location features quite a contrast from where competitors are competing on Double Agents.

The Challenge OGs cast started quarantine in the United States

Just like The Challenge: Double Agents cast had to quarantine before filming their season, so did the OGs. Production needed to take necessary precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were even alternate cast members for the All Stars season in case any of the selected cast had to leave.

Based on a Vevmo forum thread, the cast traveled to Texas in the United States first so they could quarantine ahead of filming. That probably involved a similar process to what Double Agents cast members did, where they were confined to their hotel rooms for a while.

Most likely, that quarantine process lasted about a week with the precautions in place along with regular testing. Once everyone was through the quarantine period, they could depart for their official All Stars filming location.

Even while traveling, cast members were taking appropriate precautions to stay safe, including wearing masks. All Stars cast member Derrick Kosinski shared an image of himself and some of his fellow competitors boarding a plane for part of their trip.

The Challenge: All Stars filming location

The Challenge Season 36, the Double Agents location is quite beautiful, but as viewers have seen, it’s been rather cold for the competitors. They’re in Iceland, and based on a few missions, they’ve dealt with some freezing water along the way. Their breath has also been visible in plenty of footage, so fans know it’s not a tropical island or warm beach area.

Meanwhile, The Challenge: All Stars was filmed in South America, which generally features warmer climates and more cooperative weather situations. There was still some cold water, as viewers saw during the cast’s first mission, though.

More specifically, the All Stars filming location was in the South American country of Argentina, as the Andes mountain range has been shown quite a bit in promotional footage.

Filming in the area required more than just having TJ Lavin to host and a camera crew to shoot footage. There were many individuals involved in putting the season together and keeping everyone safe, including health personnel.

A COVID-19 compliance nurse posted several images on Instagram (below), including a photo of herself standing at The Arena elimination site. In part of the comments, she mentioned she was working in San Martin de los Andes.

San Martin de los Andes is in the province of Neuquen, Argentina which is located at the foot of the Andes. According to Frommer’s, it’s over 1,000 miles southwest of Buenos Aires and has a population of at least 35,000 people.

Pic credit: @zeroootolerance/Instagram

In that particular area, temperatures can get up to the mid-70s in January and February, giving the OG’s a warmer climate than the Double Agents cast.

That said, viewers have seen the daily challenges aren’t exactly a vacation for the All Stars cast members. In just the first episode, they were required to attempt a swim and dive beneath some cold water to retrieve large blocks with numbers on them.

Only certain competitors could complete that part of the mission, with others opting to swim back to shore and receive a five-minute penalty. Some cast members even needed medical help or recovery time during the mission.

Nonetheless, the OG cast got to enjoy some downright gorgeous scenery as they reunited with their friends, partied, and competed for $500,000 in prize money in Argentina.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.