Where are Monet and Vaughn from Married at First Sight Season 1 now?

Married at First Sight is about to enter its 13th season this July, and it was also announced that the Lifetime series has been renewed for an astonishing six seasons. But before this one-of-a-kind show became a household hit, six brave souls would agree to be the first to partake in this unorthodox experiment.

One of the three couples matched during Married at First Sight’s debut season was the New York couple, Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland. Their season aired in 2014 on FYI, and it has been 7 years since Monet and Vaughn took the bold leap to marry a stranger.

Monet and Vaughn divorce on Decision Day

Despite having a strong initial attraction to one another and being the only couple of the three to be intimate on the wedding night, Monet and Vaughn could never regain the spark they felt with each other on the wedding day.

Throughout the experiment, the two wrestled with major disagreements, especially when it came to traditional gender roles. Monet was a self-sufficient woman working as a program development manager, and Vaughn appeared to want Monet to fit more of the “housewife” role.

Monet was also more extroverted than Vaughn, and their communication styles were very different, leading them to argue and offend one another often. Monet’s friend group continues to be very important to her currently, and while married to Vaughn, she wanted to welcome him into her social lifestyle, but Vaughn wasn’t interested.

After many arguments, misunderstandings, and attempts to rekindle, the couple ultimately decided to divorce on Decision Day. They were the only couple on their season to decide to go their separate ways after the short experiment, with Cortney and Jason divorcing years later and Jamie and Doug still being married to this day.

Where are Monet and Vaughn now?

Once their season of MAFS wrapped, Vaughn didn’t make many more television appearances, apart from the reunion where he accused Monet of being cold to him when the cameras weren’t around.

While Vaughn is not very active on social media, he did reveal that he found love with a new woman named Jenny Faber a few years ago. In 2016, Vaughn became a father when the couple welcomed their son Zaire into the world.

Vaughn had expressed his desire for a family while on Married at First Sight, and he now gets to live out that dream with his young son.

Meanwhile, Monet made a few TV appearances since walking away from her MAFS marriage and continued searching for love.

She appeared on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff series that focused on MAFS Season 1 couples Jamie and Doug and Cortney and Jason as they navigated the first year of marriage. In addition, Monet featured in a few scenes with her friend and fellow co-star Jamie Otis, who continues to be a part of many MAFS spinoffs.

Monet also took a second chance at finding love through reality TV when she met eligible bachelors on the reality-dating series Black Love.

Monet is currently still single, and she still resides in New York, where she enjoys fitness and fun trips with friends. As for her pet yorkie, PJ, who was often seen with Monet on the show, he, unfortunately, passed away in 2019.

Monet wrote a sweet message about him after having PJ for over 13 years.

On Monet’s Instagram, she promotes positivity and growth and expresses her gratitude for a life that she feels is filled with an abundance of blessings. She’s also outspoken about social justice issues and causes within the Black community, using her platform to speak on what she’s passionate about.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.