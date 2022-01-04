When was Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor? Here are the highlights and what he’s been up to since

Jesse Palmer has taken over as the new host of The Bachelor for Clayton Echard’s season. Pic credit: ABC

Jesse Palmer is the new host of The Bachelor but this isn’t his first rose ceremony.

Appearing as the lead back in 2004, Palmer is filling Chris Harrison’s shoes as host and guiding Clayton Echard as looks for his wife among 30 beautiful women.

When was Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor?

Starring in Season 5 of the franchise, Jesse’s insider knowledge as a previous lead can hopefully lead Clayton in the right direction to love.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” his bio read on the ABC website. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Jesse also made sure to remind Clayton to remember the contestants’ names. Jesse famously gave a rose to the wrong woman when he misspoke her name back on his journey, something that the 43-year-old joked about ahead of Clayton’s season.

While Jesse’s season of The Bachelor didn’t end in a proposal, the former New York Giants quarterback has stayed busy as he’s served as a football commentator and analyst for ESPN since 2007.

Sharpening his skills obtaining hosting roles with the Ultimate Surfer on ABC, Good Morning America, and the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, viewers are ready to see how he takes on the franchise.

Also recently finding his forever love, Jesse tied the knot with model Emely Fardo in October 2021 after getting engaged back in 2019.

Jesse and Clayton had Bachelor Nation doing a double take

While Bachelor Nation was more than ready to see Jesse take on his hosting duties, there were times on the premiere where fans couldn’t tell if they were looking at Jesse or Clayton.

Both previous football players, the two men looked eerily similar standing next to each other.

One fan account joked, “The CDC says it’s okay if you still can’t tell the difference between Clayton and Jesse Palmer.”

the cdc says it’s okay if you still can’t tell the difference between Clayton and Jesse Palmer#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IDeCoytMki — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) December 31, 2021

“This is the new lead and host and honestly I’m not sure which is which,” another user tweeted.

This is the new lead and host and honestly I'm not sure which is which. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SuwziMdVLM — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) December 30, 2021

Even Bachelor alum Clay Harbor joked, “If I was Clayton I’d be nervous for the girls to meet Jesse Palmer.”

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Twitter

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.