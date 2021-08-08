Season 3 of Love Island USA is winding down and a winning couple will be crowned soon. Pic credit: CBS

Fans are asking when the Love Island USA Season 3 finale is after a fan favorite was sent home and a favorite couple had to leave The Villa.

The new season of the hit CBS reality TV show has been a crazy one. A slew of drama has played out but not all of it has been onscreen.

Slade Parker left The Villa due to personal reasons one day after arriving. Tony “Ballo” Caraballo was supposed to be one of the Casa Amor guys. However, Ballo was sent home before viewers ever got a glimpse of him.

Plus, Leslie Golden was suddenly gone from Love Island USA. Her exit was briefly mentioned onscreen, with no explanation given. Later, Leslie revealed why she was booted from the show.

Last week Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair left The Villa upon learning his sister died.

All the chaos has viewers wondering when the season will end, especially since fans vote for the winning couple.

When is Love Island USA Season 3 finale?

The CBS show usually runs for a little over five weeks and airs five nights a week. Season 3 is no exception.

Love Island USA Season 3 finale is Sunday, August 15. The reality TV show premiered on Wednesday, July 7, proving CBS isn’t messing with the formula that works.

Since the finale is on a Sunday night, viewers are in for a two-hour event. The Sunday night episodes have been two hours all season long.

Unlike previous seasons, which had a clear front-runner couple as the finale drew near, Love Island Season 3 does not. At this point, it is anyone game to win.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada have been together longer than any other couple in The Villa. However, fans are convinced they knew each other before the show and aren’t too keen on giving them the money.

How many episodes of Love Island USA Season 3 are left to air?

Each season of Love Island USA has 30 episodes, which means only six episodes are remaining in Season 3. It doesn’t sound like that many episodes, but as viewers know, a lot can happen in a short time span on Love Island USA.

Six couples remain in The Villa, which means two need to go before the finale. Following the most recent ceremony, a fan vote for the favorite couple will dwindle it down by at least one duo.

There is a slim chance another recoupling will happen before the finale. Viewers should plan on choosing between Kyra and Will, Korey and Olivia, Jeremy and Bailey, Charlie and Alana, K-CI and Elly and Andre and Trina.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.