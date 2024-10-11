When does RHOBH Season 14 premiere? Here’s what we know

Bravo has been slowly trickling out the returning entries in the Real Housewives universe over the last few months.

It’s hard to believe that we’re almost in the middle of October and only know that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is set for November.

The cabler hasn’t announced what day of the month it will be back, so fans are interested in finding out when the show will return to the air.

With The Real Housewives of Orange County dominating the headlines, the network may hold RHOBH until that show wraps Season 18.

We already know the RHOC ladies have filmed their reunion, so theoretically, it should be done by the end of October or early November.

As Bravo fans wonder when new episodes of RHOBH will be released, the show’s Canadian broadcaster may have accidentally leaked the premiere date.

Is this when RHOBH Season 14 will premiere? Pic credit: CityTV

The CityTV website teases the season premiere for Wednesday, November 27.

While this is the most concrete proof that the show will air in the final week of November, Bravo typically places its shows on hiatus during holiday periods.

Thanksgiving falls that week, so there’s a chance that CityTV is mistaken and the show will come back earlier in the month.

Will RHOBH be used to help RHOSLC?

Wednesday evening does sound like the night of the week the show would air. If it turns out to be accurate, it would be paired with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Last season, Bravo used RHOBH to strengthen The Real Housewives of Miami, but the former streaming exclusive entry squandered the healthy lead-in.

2024 has been a particularly challenging year for The Real Housewives universe in linear ratings, with most shows crumbling to series lows.

RHOSLC returned with drastically lower ratings last month, so the network hopes RHOBH remains strong enough to boost its numbers.

RHOBH has always been a stronger performer than its counterparts, so it will be interesting to see if the show can keep up the pace.

Unfortunately, a lack of buzz about RHOBH after Season 13 left fans with many questions and few answers when it wrapped up earlier this year.

As a result, many viewers may not be interested in what RHOBH Season 14 offers.

Viewers are fickle; one bad season can destroy a show’s popularity.

Who is returning for RHOBH Season 14?

Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John are the full-time cast members for Season 14.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley didn’t make the cut to return.

Crystal’s firing was shocking because she was finally coming into her own as a cast member.

However, it seems producers believed it was too late and are moving on without her.

We have one word for Annemarie: Esophagus. She couldn’t break free of that storyline, which sealed her fate.

Also on the cast this season are Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly (as friends of the housewives).

Kathy has already spent two seasons with that title, but Jennifer has only had a handful of cameos in the past, so it will be fun to see what kind of energy she brings to RHOBH.

This show has much storyline potential, but the season’s success could hinge on whether the cast is ready to open up to the audience.

Season 13’s biggest issue was that it was a nothing burger, with many cast members concealing parts of their lives from the cameras.

The breakdown of Kyle’s marriage should have gotten much more screentime than it did, and we hope the aftermath will play out during Season 14.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.